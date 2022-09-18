Watch: Robert Saleh addresses team after wild, emotional win in Cleveland

A football locker room after a win is always such an incredible atmosphere. You feel like all the work you put in the entire week was worth it. But a locker room after a wild win like the one the Jets posted in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, that’s an entirely different animal.

Following the win, cameras caught up with head coach Robert Saleh in the locker room and addressed his team after an improbable victory and to start preparing them for next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who now sit at 0-2 after another last-second field goal loss, this time to the Dallas Cowboys.

Also check out Saleh and Flacco embracing in the locker room after the win.