Cleveland, OH

Watch: Robert Saleh addresses team after wild, emotional win in Cleveland

By Billy Riccette
 2 days ago
A football locker room after a win is always such an incredible atmosphere. You feel like all the work you put in the entire week was worth it. But a locker room after a wild win like the one the Jets posted in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, that’s an entirely different animal.

Following the win, cameras caught up with head coach Robert Saleh in the locker room and addressed his team after an improbable victory and to start preparing them for next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who now sit at 0-2 after another last-second field goal loss, this time to the Dallas Cowboys.

Also check out Saleh and Flacco embracing in the locker room after the win.

Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys waive WR camp star, here's what it could mean

The Dallas Cowboys swore up and down that they had found a diamond in the rough in Western Illinois UDFA Dennis Houston. QB Dak Prescott was enamored with the wideout, stating he was always where he needed to be when the QB was ready to target him. He was such a revelation that he ended up being one of a handful of UDFA’s to make the club out of camp. Even more to his credit, Houston was active on the 48-man game-day roster, ahead of third-round selection Jalen Tolbert.
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
