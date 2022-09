Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury that forced him to leave Week 2's win over the Houston Texans in the first quarter. While a missed practice isn't ideal, Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy could still play on Sunday. A return to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be reassuring. Either way, a final decision on Jeudy's availability may come down to game time this week.

