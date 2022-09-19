Read full article on original website
Related
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
CBS Sports
Floyd Mayweather says discussions ongoing for rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor to take place in 2023
One of the highest-grossing fights in combat sports history may see a rematch in 2023. Floyd Mayweather Jr. claimed in an interview with Sportsmail that he and UFC superstar Conor McGregor are ironing out final details to run back their 2017 clash. During the interview, Mayweather stated that it is...
MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury
Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gillian Robertson eyes Charles Oliveira's submission record – and a move to 115 pounds
LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson beat Mariya Agapova with a second-round technical submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 210 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Robertson, who got back in the win column after a March loss. Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
mmanews.com
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally
Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
Dana White praises Jose Aldo for helping build UFC, shares favorite moment
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White has nothing but nice things to say about Jose Aldo. Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) announced his retirement from MMA this week, parting ways with the UFC while he still had one fight remaining on his contract. His final bout came in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last month at UFC 278.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
MMAmania.com
Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavyweight banger shipped to UFC 282 on Dec. 10
Struggling heavyweight sluggers Chris Daukuas and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to blast their way back into the win column in a three-round bangfest set for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Former Title Challenger Sara McMann Has Parted Ways With The UFC
Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann is a free agent. One of the longest-tenured UFC bantamweight fighters on the roster, Sara McMann has decided to test free agency. News of McMann’s removal from the UFC roster was met with shock by some fans because of the timing of the departure.
Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC
Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
Yardbarker
Rivalries: Georgi Karakhanyan
Some sixteen years and nearly 50 professional bouts into his mixed martial arts journey, Georgi Karakhanyan remains on speed dial for promotions who value entertainment above all else. Karakhanyan, 37, will answer Bellator MMA’s call to arms yet again when he faces Kane Mousah in a Bellator 285 lightweight prelim...
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
Comments / 0