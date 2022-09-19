ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally

Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
UFC
mmanews.com

Former Title Challenger Sara McMann Has Parted Ways With The UFC

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann is a free agent. One of the longest-tenured UFC bantamweight fighters on the roster, Sara McMann has decided to test free agency. News of McMann’s removal from the UFC roster was met with shock by some fans because of the timing of the departure.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed

Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
UFC
Yardbarker

Rivalries: Georgi Karakhanyan

Some sixteen years and nearly 50 professional bouts into his mixed martial arts journey, Georgi Karakhanyan remains on speed dial for promotions who value entertainment above all else. Karakhanyan, 37, will answer Bellator MMA’s call to arms yet again when he faces Kane Mousah in a Bellator 285 lightweight prelim...
ANAHEIM, CA
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’

Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
UFC

