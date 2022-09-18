ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scarlet Nation

Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks

Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer

NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
ATHENS, GA
State
Michigan State
Scarlet Nation

Wilkins talks Iowa visit

There’s never been any doubt about the talent when it comes to Caden Wilkins on the basketball court. The 6-foot-6 wing prospect from Bettendorf is generally considered to be one of, if not the top prospect in the state of Iowa in the Class of 2024. However, the offers have yet to really start rolling in for the talented prospect.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn releases 2023 football schedule

The Tigers have their opponents set for 2023. Auburn, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, revealed its 2023 schedule during an SEC Network special on Tuesday night. The reveal showcased exactly when and where Auburn would play its opponents. The Tigers will kick off the year with three non-conference opponents, much like this year, before beginning its SEC stretch in Week 4.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen

HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
HAVELOCK, NC

