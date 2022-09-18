Read full article on original website
Alabama at Arkansas Kickoff Time, TV Announced
The Crimson Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Auburn vs LSU kickoff time announced
Auburn will host LSU for the first road game of the Brian Kelly era.
Scarlet Nation
Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks
Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
Scarlet Nation
2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer
NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
Scarlet Nation
Wilkins talks Iowa visit
There’s never been any doubt about the talent when it comes to Caden Wilkins on the basketball court. The 6-foot-6 wing prospect from Bettendorf is generally considered to be one of, if not the top prospect in the state of Iowa in the Class of 2024. However, the offers have yet to really start rolling in for the talented prospect.
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
Alabama WR commit Malik Benson talks visit to Tuscaloosa, remains locked in with the Tide
Elite JuCo WR and Alabama commit Malik Benson recaps Saturday's visit to Tuscaloosa, thoughts on Bama's wide receiver play, if he's communicating with other programs, and more.
Examining the Heat’s stand-pat decision, the motivation and where it leaves Miami
Part 2 of a two-part series
Auburn releases 2023 football schedule
The Tigers have their opponents set for 2023. Auburn, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, revealed its 2023 schedule during an SEC Network special on Tuesday night. The reveal showcased exactly when and where Auburn would play its opponents. The Tigers will kick off the year with three non-conference opponents, much like this year, before beginning its SEC stretch in Week 4.
Scarlet Nation
Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen
HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule
The Crimson Tide prepares to face Vanderbilt in its first SEC football game of the year, and we take a look at basketball's non-conference opponents.
