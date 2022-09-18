ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Plays That Changed the Game - WVU vs Virginia Tech

Pregame - 64.5% chance of WVU winning the game. After last week's results - a dull showing from Virginia Tech, plus a strong performance from WVU, plus another win for Kansas (which beat WVU) - the odds swung back in the Mountaineers' favor prior to the game. In fact, that was the highest they had been at any point before kickoff.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Virginia Tech game

After two games, many thought the season (and more) was over. Not even two weeks later, West Virginia is back even at 2-2 and has won a trophy game. The Mountaineers went on the road and outclassed Virginia Tech in a 33-10 win at Lane Stadium and didn't seem all too intimidated by their surroundings. The mistakes that haunted them in prior failures tried to make appearances Thursday night, but they were dispatched one by one as the offensive line went to work, the defense made plays and the Black Diamond trophy stayed in possession of the visitors. How did it happen, what has WVU gotten right and where can things go from here? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Defense Bounces Back to Beat Steelers, 29-17; Chubb, Brissett, Njoku, Cooper Shine on Offense

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to get the taste of last week's loss to the Jets out of their mouth with the quick turnaround to Thursday night. After giving up leads in the fourth quarter in the first two games, including last week, the defense came out and forced the Steelers to four-straight punts to open the second half, limiting them to just a field goal and three points in the half.
