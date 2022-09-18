After two games, many thought the season (and more) was over. Not even two weeks later, West Virginia is back even at 2-2 and has won a trophy game. The Mountaineers went on the road and outclassed Virginia Tech in a 33-10 win at Lane Stadium and didn't seem all too intimidated by their surroundings. The mistakes that haunted them in prior failures tried to make appearances Thursday night, but they were dispatched one by one as the offensive line went to work, the defense made plays and the Black Diamond trophy stayed in possession of the visitors. How did it happen, what has WVU gotten right and where can things go from here? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO