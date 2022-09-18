Read full article on original website
Related
The Plays That Changed the Game - WVU vs Virginia Tech
Pregame - 64.5% chance of WVU winning the game. After last week's results - a dull showing from Virginia Tech, plus a strong performance from WVU, plus another win for Kansas (which beat WVU) - the odds swung back in the Mountaineers' favor prior to the game. In fact, that was the highest they had been at any point before kickoff.
Live Updates: Virginia Tech 10, West Virginia 33 - Fourth Quarter - 6:19
Thursday night football is back in Blacksburg. At 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 22, Virginia Tech will host out-of-conference rival West Virginia for the Black Diamond Trophy inside Lane Stadium on the Virginia Tech campus. The contest will be televised on ESPN. Virginia Tech enters the contest 2-1 following back-to-back...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Virginia Tech game
After two games, many thought the season (and more) was over. Not even two weeks later, West Virginia is back even at 2-2 and has won a trophy game. The Mountaineers went on the road and outclassed Virginia Tech in a 33-10 win at Lane Stadium and didn't seem all too intimidated by their surroundings. The mistakes that haunted them in prior failures tried to make appearances Thursday night, but they were dispatched one by one as the offensive line went to work, the defense made plays and the Black Diamond trophy stayed in possession of the visitors. How did it happen, what has WVU gotten right and where can things go from here? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies can't overcome themselves, lose to West Virginia
Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry couldn’t have scripted a better opening drive for the Hokies defense, holding the talented West Virginia offense to just four total yards and a quick punt. However, that was one of the lone bright spots on the night for Virginia Tech, who couldn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Late Kick: West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says West Virginia is one of the most disappointing teams in college football.
Defense Bounces Back to Beat Steelers, 29-17; Chubb, Brissett, Njoku, Cooper Shine on Offense
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to get the taste of last week's loss to the Jets out of their mouth with the quick turnaround to Thursday night. After giving up leads in the fourth quarter in the first two games, including last week, the defense came out and forced the Steelers to four-straight punts to open the second half, limiting them to just a field goal and three points in the half.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0