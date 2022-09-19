ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, TX
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
Elgin, TX
Crime & Safety
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run

Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#The Texas Rangers#Kxan#Elgin Police Department#The Elgin Courier
fox7austin.com

3 people arrested in connection to incident at a daycare in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas - Three people were arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following people...
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
highlandernews.com

Firearm possession trial results in 40-year sentence

On Wednesday, August 24, a Llano County jury found Kingsland resident Adam Mirelez guilty of the unlawful possession of two firearms and assessed his punishment at 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The firearms were discovered after a multihour standoff between the 45-year-old Mirelez and deputies from the Llano County and Williamson County Sheriff’s Offices.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One killed, one critical in McGregor crash

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
MCGREGOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy