Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
‘He screams I got shot’: Sister of injured 11-year-old speaks after east Austin shooting
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
Fort Hood soldier arrested after deadly shooting in Killeen
An active duty military soldier was arrested in connection with a murder in Killeen Monday. Police said the victim is a 34-year-old woman.
Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run
Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
Burnet County commissioner’s herd at center of livestock cruelty investigation, cattle seized
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
3 people arrested in connection to incident at a daycare in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas - Three people were arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following people...
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
Woman calls for larger police presence at Zilker after thousands stolen in car burglary
AUSTIN, Texas — Crime against property in Austin is down 4% compared to this time last year, but the area near Zilker Park is seeing an increase, according to the Austin Police Chief's Monthly Report. Stephanie Ontiveros said a visit to her son's wedding venue went wrong on Saturday.
Retired DPS trooper dies in standoff after allegedly killing his wife and 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
Waco police attempting to identify suspects in catalytic converter thefts
Following several catalytic converter thefts in Central Texas, Cedar Park police said they arrested two suspected catalytic converter thieves on Tuesday.
Firearm possession trial results in 40-year sentence
On Wednesday, August 24, a Llano County jury found Kingsland resident Adam Mirelez guilty of the unlawful possession of two firearms and assessed his punishment at 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The firearms were discovered after a multihour standoff between the 45-year-old Mirelez and deputies from the Llano County and Williamson County Sheriff’s Offices.
One killed, one critical in McGregor crash
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
Police: 2 teens shot and hospitalized late Monday in Killeen
Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Killeen, officials said. Those with possible information regarding the shooting can contact the Killeen Police Department.
