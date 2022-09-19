Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes on Offense After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. "Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
Ex-Cowboys WR Cole Beasley to sign with Buccaneers in return to NFC
Former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is signing with a new team. Though some within the fanbase had hoped for a reunion with the Dallas native and onetime SMU star- and he himself suggested one- he’ll instead join forces with another receiver-needy club for his 11th NFL season. The...
‘Lotta Fun’: Cowboys Make Last-Second Play to Upset Bengals 20-17
Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 set up "two pissed-off teams.'' And now there is one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Trolls Stephen A. Smith After Cowboys Upset The Bengals
Michael Irvin trolled Stephen A. Smith on Twitter after the Dallas Cowboys were able to defeat the Cinncinati Bengals while using their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush. Smith, who is known to joke with fans of the organization on social media, had declared the team's season over after the injury of Dak Prescott.
'It Was Mayhem!' Trevon Diggs' Big Stop Sets up Cowboys to Upset Bengals
The Dallas defense held the Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to set up the game-winning drive.
Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter criticizes Zac Taylor following Bengals’ last-second loss at Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals took a very rough loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy about their displeasure, mainly in regard to head coach Zac Taylor. On to the Jets.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ weekly awards from Week 2 loss to Cowboys
Another week, another heartbreak. Cincinnati dropped what looked like their second-straight winnable game to the Dallas Cowboys, who were headed up by a backup quarterback. Even so, there were notable moments and performances in the game. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week...
