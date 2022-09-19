ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Irvin Trolls Stephen A. Smith After Cowboys Upset The Bengals

Michael Irvin trolled Stephen A. Smith on Twitter after the Dallas Cowboys were able to defeat the Cinncinati Bengals while using their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush. Smith, who is known to joke with fans of the organization on social media, had declared the team's season over after the injury of Dak Prescott.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
TAMPA, FL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals’ weekly awards from Week 2 loss to Cowboys

Another week, another heartbreak. Cincinnati dropped what looked like their second-straight winnable game to the Dallas Cowboys, who were headed up by a backup quarterback. Even so, there were notable moments and performances in the game. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week...
CINCINNATI, OH

