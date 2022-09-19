Read full article on original website
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Jordan Clarkson doubts Lakers would’ve won title with young core: ‘I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out’
Before LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, they had a promising young core that included multiple future All-Stars such as Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. Jordan Clarkson, who is now with the Utah Jazz, recently admitted that had that core stuck together, it wouldn’t have been super successful.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Told Robert Williams III That Playing Through Injury Won't Make His Knee Worse, Now He Will Miss 4-6 Weeks Because Of The Knee Surgery
The 2021-22 NBA season was full of ups and downs for the Boston Celtics. They didn't have the best of starts to the season, but as the season progressed, they quickly got back on their feet. Towards the last stretch of the season, the Celtics really shifted into a higher...
Bojan Bogdanovic Reportedly Could Be Next Domino To Fall For Jazz
The Utah Jazz are starting over. After trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason, the team is now in the midst of a major rebuild, and there is a lot of work ahead for Utah. Like most rebuilds, the development of young talent figures to be the top...
DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season
Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Pacers GM Says Myles Turner Won’t Be Traded For Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Before 2022-23 Season
Throughout the offseason, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and potential Russell Westbrook deals. One that gained a ton of attention was a potential trade with the Indiana Pacers that would potentially bring back sharpshooter Buddy Hield and big man Myles Turner. The possible...
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
NBA Executive Says Knicks, Mavericks, Trail Blazers, And Heat Would Trade For DeMar DeRozan If The Bulls Made Him Available Due To A Poor Start
DeMar DeRozan is one of the best offensive forwards in the NBA, highly regarded by fans and analysts due to his midrange scoring and playmaking ability. He averaged 27.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.9 APG for the Chicago Bulls last season earning All-NBA second-team honors. At one point last season,...
NBA point guard rankings: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic battle for top spot; where does Ben Simmons land?
We always talk about ring culture in the NBA. But what about wing culture? The emphasis on 3-and-D, versatile forwards dominates essentially every basketball team-building conversation. And those guys are great, we're not denying that. But ultimately it's hard to make it work without a dynamic point guard to run the show.
Detroit Pistons Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, it’s generally best to either be contending or rebuilding. If you can’t describe your team with either of those adjectives, you may not have an identity – or a direction. Having said that, circumstances are always unique. Realistically, it’s justifiable to be between those...
NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Former Atlanta Hawks guard and NBA legend Jamal Crawford praised Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Twitter.
