ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 1

Related
antigotimes.com

Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/26/22

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person found in a corn field on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious. Around 3 p.m. Sept. 21, dispatch received a call from a farm...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

“Clean it up, Wausau” This Weekend

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is giving residents a chance to get rid of those items that are taking up space in a basement or garage. “Clean it up, Wausau” begins Friday at the yard waste site on Chellis Street. Large items including tires, small and large appliances, and furniture will be accepted from 9 AM to 5 PM, according to Chad Abviehl with the Public Works Department.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
cwbradio.com

Sewer Maintenance Work in Marshfield Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21st, the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. This work will require the closure of a traffic lane for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. This project is expected to take approximately 4...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident

Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Avenue#Bridge Street#Construction Maintenance
cwbradio.com

ATV Crash in Wood County

The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Portage County investigating suspicious death

BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

UTV Crash Reported in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJFW-TV

Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal weekend crash

Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
MERRILL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Reported During Northwoods Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning crash that involved four motorcycles in Lincoln County. Michael Tyloch was killed around 10 am Saturday just north of Hwy U on Hwy A near the Tomahawk Speedway. According to the Sheriff’s Dept, two motorcycles were...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Community Foundation appoints best selling author and community promoter as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist

(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 19, 2022

Brian J. “Sty” Schultz died on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston with his family by his side after a short, but hard battle with cancer. Brian was born June 9, 1972, in Richmond, Virginia. His parents are Allan and Peggy Schultz. After...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy