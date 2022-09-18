Read full article on original website
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/26/22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
WSAW
Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person found in a corn field on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious. Around 3 p.m. Sept. 21, dispatch received a call from a farm...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
947jackfm.com
“Clean it up, Wausau” This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is giving residents a chance to get rid of those items that are taking up space in a basement or garage. “Clean it up, Wausau” begins Friday at the yard waste site on Chellis Street. Large items including tires, small and large appliances, and furniture will be accepted from 9 AM to 5 PM, according to Chad Abviehl with the Public Works Department.
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
cwbradio.com
Sewer Maintenance Work in Marshfield Tomorrow
Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21st, the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. This work will require the closure of a traffic lane for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. This project is expected to take approximately 4...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
merrillfotonews.com
8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident
Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
cwbradio.com
ATV Crash in Wood County
The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
WJFW-TV
Portage County investigating suspicious death
BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
wearegreenbay.com
Clintonville PD search for man who allegedly stole 81-year-old’s vehicle at local gas station
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Police Department is looking for a man with a felony warrant out for his arrest and a vehicle recently stolen from an 81-year-old. According to a release, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on N. Main St....
Names released in fatal weekend crash
Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
95.5 FM WIFC
Deadly Motorcycle Crash Reported During Northwoods Fall Ride
TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning crash that involved four motorcycles in Lincoln County. Michael Tyloch was killed around 10 am Saturday just north of Hwy U on Hwy A near the Tomahawk Speedway. According to the Sheriff’s Dept, two motorcycles were...
Community Foundation appoints best selling author and community promoter as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist
(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.
Wausau area obituaries September 19, 2022
Brian J. “Sty” Schultz died on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston with his family by his side after a short, but hard battle with cancer. Brian was born June 9, 1972, in Richmond, Virginia. His parents are Allan and Peggy Schultz. After...
WSAW
Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”. Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest. Sunset Point Winery entered with their...
WSAW
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect accused of killing boy in drunken driving crash
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond was set at $500,000 cash for a 41-year-old Merrill man accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk. The crash happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 17 near Sunrise Road. John Lahti is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a...
