Philadelphia, PA

Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. Vikings

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
We’re just 24 hours away from the Eagles’ home opener as the Birds matchup against the explosive Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia has a 53-man roster but will likely make six guys inactive as the team plays with 46 or 47 players.

The Eagles added Janarius Robinson to the roster after losing Derek Barnett and could also look to make a change at the safety position.

With kickoff just a day away, here’s our prediction for the six inactive for Monday night.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Calcaterra (TE)

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Calcaterra made the 53-man roster over Noah Togiai, but the former SMU pass catcher is still adjusting to NFL run blocking.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Reed Blankenship (S)

K’Von Wallace logged two snaps in the season opener, and the team struggled to tackle on the backend, a strength for Blankenship.

He’ll be inactive on Sundays until he’s fully ready to navigate in space, but his future is bright.

Janarius Robinson (DE)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Signed off the Vikings practice squad, the former FSU pass rusher will be working on getting adjusted to the Eagles scheme.

With Derek Barnett out for the season, Tarron Jackson is active, and Robinson waits his turn.

