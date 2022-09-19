Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Fun at Fun Farm in Kearney, MO
It's Pumpkin Season at Fun Farm in Kearney, Missouri! This locally owned farm is your go-to for apples, and pumpkin in the fall. Wear play clothes. This is a farm. Your kids will be playing outdoors, petting animals, and picking fresh fruit on the farm. They will get a bit dirty, dress for the occasion.
Immersive King Tut at Lighthouse ArtSpace: Zona Rosa
This fall Lighthouse ArtSpace at Zona Rosa is hosting its latest Immersive exhibit. Visitors schedule a time to attend with pre-purchased tickets. Upon arrival, you enter the immersive theater after viewing a display on the history of King Tut and his tomb. Once inside the theater, visitors experience Immersive King...
