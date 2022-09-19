ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Fun at Fun Farm in Kearney, MO

It's Pumpkin Season at Fun Farm in Kearney, Missouri! This locally owned farm is your go-to for apples, and pumpkin in the fall. Wear play clothes. This is a farm. Your kids will be playing outdoors, petting animals, and picking fresh fruit on the farm. They will get a bit dirty, dress for the occasion.
Immersive King Tut at Lighthouse ArtSpace: Zona Rosa

This fall Lighthouse ArtSpace at Zona Rosa is hosting its latest Immersive exhibit. Visitors schedule a time to attend with pre-purchased tickets. Upon arrival, you enter the immersive theater after viewing a display on the history of King Tut and his tomb. Once inside the theater, visitors experience Immersive King...
