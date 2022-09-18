Read full article on original website
Related
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
Broncos Country won’t ride with Nathaniel Hackett’s latest delusional take over in-game gaffes
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
Tom Brady skips planned day off, practices with Bucs
Tom Brady apparently doesn’t need a day off. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Brady joined his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates
Mike Vrabel: No changes to Titans coaching staff
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was plenty incensed after Monday night’s 41-7 thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
VIDEO: Mike Vrabel scratched his balls on Monday Night Football.
247Sports
Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nathaniel Hackett Slammed by NFL Analyst, on 'One-&-Done' Path
The Denver Broncos head coach has been pilloried by the national perspective.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 20, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens are hosting DE Jason Pierre-Paul and LB Blake Martinez. Browns placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on I/R. Texans restructured the contract of WR Brandin Cooks. Texans worked out OL Parker Ferguson, OL Tyrone Wheatley and OL Keaton Sutherland. Indianapolis Colts. Colts worked out OL Matt Allen,...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after suffering scary head/neck injury vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills' Monday night matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans was put on pause with just under one minute remaining before halftime, as Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered what appeared to be a very scary head or neck injury. Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks...
Just the Tua us: New-look Dolphins meet Bills in AFC East showdown
As NFL proving grounds go, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins might not get a more tailor-made opportunity to legitimize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How would Zach Wilson have fared in Weeks 1 and 2 for NY Jets?
The stirrings of a QB controversy percolate among the fan base just like last season. What a difference a week makes for the New York Jets. Throughout last week, the debate raged about whether Mike White should be inserted as the starting quarterback over Joe Flacco. Although Robert Saleh insisted that Flacco was the starter “barring catastrophe,” the questions about Flacco’s viability at 37 years of age were all over the place.
NFL・
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields back-tracks after comments about fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was one of the many reasons his team laid an egg on the road against
FOX Sports
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs as Bills stomp Titans 41-7 in Week 2 | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman, and LeSean McCoy discuss the Buffalo Bills blowout win vs. Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen threw for 4 touchdowns, Von Miller and the Bills defense hold Titans to one touchdown.
7PM: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- We are going to try to avoid talking about Sunday and focus 0n the dreaded Steelers! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey into the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Steelers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett will continue calling plays
Nathaniel Hackett’s first two games as a head coach in the NFL certainly haven’t gone smoothly. Hackett’s indecision cost the team a possible three points on Sunday, something the coach admitted himself. It’s still early, so there’s certainly time for Hackett to improve, but he’s struggled to handle both play-calling and game management as a head coach.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0