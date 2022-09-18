CLEVELAND, OHIO -- We are going to try to avoid talking about Sunday and focus 0n the dreaded Steelers! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey into the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Steelers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO