Joe Flacco
Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
NFL Transactions for September 20, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Ravens are hosting DE Jason Pierre-Paul and LB Blake Martinez. Browns placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on I/R. Texans restructured the contract of WR Brandin Cooks. Texans worked out OL Parker Ferguson, OL Tyrone Wheatley and OL Keaton Sutherland. Indianapolis Colts. Colts worked out OL Matt Allen,...
Cleveland Browns
Jets X-Factor

How would Zach Wilson have fared in Weeks 1 and 2 for NY Jets?

The stirrings of a QB controversy percolate among the fan base just like last season. What a difference a week makes for the New York Jets. Throughout last week, the debate raged about whether Mike White should be inserted as the starting quarterback over Joe Flacco. Although Robert Saleh insisted that Flacco was the starter “barring catastrophe,” the questions about Flacco’s viability at 37 years of age were all over the place.
7PM: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- We are going to try to avoid talking about Sunday and focus 0n the dreaded Steelers! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey into the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Steelers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett will continue calling plays

Nathaniel Hackett’s first two games as a head coach in the NFL certainly haven’t gone smoothly. Hackett’s indecision cost the team a possible three points on Sunday, something the coach admitted himself. It’s still early, so there’s certainly time for Hackett to improve, but he’s struggled to handle both play-calling and game management as a head coach.
