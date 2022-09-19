‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood

Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities that were impacted by the flood are transitioning into the recovery phase and with that comes several organizations willing to help in this process. One of those organizations is the Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team. This group was originally founded following flooding...
WKYT 27
Students return to school in flood-devastated Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky school district devastated by flooding welcomed students back Monday. Knott County Schools was supposed to open in August month but the flooding delayed that for almost a month. Hindman Elementary, like so so many others around Troublesome Creek, suffered a lot of...
Claiborne Progress
Graham family makes donation to LMU
Douglas and Judy Graham, of Ewing, Virginia, have established the Graham Family Endowed Scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University. The scholarship will provide financial support for students from Lee County, Virginia. “Douglas and Judy Graham have been long standing members of the LMU community. They are active and involved across the...
spectrumnews1.com
Letcher County welcomes students back for first day of school after flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Letcher County Public Schools are finally welcoming students into the new school year, after being delayed for over a month due flood damage. Students and staff members will have their first day of school on Wednesday. The school year has been delayed over a month. West...
wymt.com
EKY church hosts monthly meal giveaway to help those in need
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With historic flooding, inflation and the other struggles that might plague Eastern Kentuckians, one Eastern Kentucky church is dong what it can to give back to the people of its community. It was following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that pastor Robert Amundsen with...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
wymt.com
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear talks infrastructure projects in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the heaviness of the June police shooting in Allen and the late July flooding as he opened remarks Monday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. However, the Governor did say it was nice to be back at the MAC with better...
traveltasteandtour.com
Prestonsburg, KY
Looking for a taste of the West in the Southeast? Prestonsburg is the perfect mountain town for those looking for fresh destinations that deliver big experiences. While Kentucky is often associated with bourbon and horses, head east and discover a world of mountains, moonshine, music, and magical creatures. The region of Prestonsburg is home to the second largest elk population in America, which you can witness and learn the calls firsthand. Did you know elk often weigh around 700 pounds? These amazing sightings are at their peak during fall foliage.
wymt.com
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky attorneys form network to fight for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) — A group of local attorneys has organized a network of resources, offering assistance to those who have been denied FEMA funding in the wake of the recent devastating flooding that hit the region. The AppalReD Legal Aid hotline is working with lawyers closest to the...
Beshear: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin Co. would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg.
wymt.com
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
clayconews.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Will Host Separate Event After Being Barred from Upcoming Republican Party Campaign Event in Floyd County, Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, KY - Gubernatorial Candidate Eric Deters has released the following statement to members of the press after being barred from an event hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. To: Kentucky State Press. From: Eric Deters. (859) 250-2527. Date: September 21, 2022. RE: Floyd County Republican Party Event. The...
WKYT 27
Knott County students head back to class Monday
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Knott County will head back to the classroom tomorrow. The county’s start-date was pushed back after this summer’s historic floods damaged many of its buildings. Superintendent Brent Hoover posted an update for parents on Facebook. He also thanked staff and community...
harlanenterprise.net
The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan
Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home. “We didn’t...
clayconews.com
The Problems with the Constitution Have Been Identified in Clay County, Kentucky: OP-ED
U.S. Constitutional preamble (We the People) and U.S. Flag. Clay County, KY - Today is Constitution Day in the United States of America and it is the anniversary of the original document being signed in 1787. Many politicians will make social media posts about it and claim that they are huge supporters of it. Some truly are, while others see it only as a talking point that may strike a chord with potential voters or as the type of rhetoric that is necessary to appear to be a true lover of individual freedoms.
mountain-topmedia.com
Brothers charged with Pike burglary
ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — Two Floyd County men were taken to jail after allegedly trying to steal a trailer in Pike County. The trailer owner told police two men came onto his property at Robinson Creek Sunday evening and took the trailer, and cameras recorded the entire thing. The...
