WATCH: Full video highlights from Cardinals' improbable 29-23 OT win

It was one of the wildest game endings you will ever see. The Arizona Cardinals, trailing 20-0 at halftime and looking completely listless both on offense and defense, rallied in the second half, forcing overtime with a touchdown and two-point conversion as time expired, and then ended the game with a 59-yard Byron Murphy fumble recovery for a touchdown, giving them a 29-23 win to even their record at 1-1.

QB Kyler Murray had 277 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a two-point conversion.

Both teams had a lot of highlights. Check them all out in the above video.

