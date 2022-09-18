ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

WATCH: Full video highlights from Cardinals' improbable 29-23 OT win

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
It was one of the wildest game endings you will ever see. The Arizona Cardinals, trailing 20-0 at halftime and looking completely listless both on offense and defense, rallied in the second half, forcing overtime with a touchdown and two-point conversion as time expired, and then ended the game with a 59-yard Byron Murphy fumble recovery for a touchdown, giving them a 29-23 win to even their record at 1-1.

QB Kyler Murray had 277 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a two-point conversion.

Both teams had a lot of highlights. Check them all out in the above video.

Cowboys waive WR camp star, here's what it could mean

The Dallas Cowboys swore up and down that they had found a diamond in the rough in Western Illinois UDFA Dennis Houston. QB Dak Prescott was enamored with the wideout, stating he was always where he needed to be when the QB was ready to target him. He was such a revelation that he ended up being one of a handful of UDFA’s to make the club out of camp. Even more to his credit, Houston was active on the 48-man game-day roster, ahead of third-round selection Jalen Tolbert.
DALLAS, TX
