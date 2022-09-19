Read full article on original website
Related
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 14 Clemson vs. Wake Forest
📍 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium) 🗓 Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 • 8 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The #14 Clemson women’s soccer team travels to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 22. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACC Network.
clemsontigers.com
Nash Newberry
Nash joined Clemson Athletics in January 1, 2018 as an Equipment Manager for Clemson Football, and joined IPTAY in September 2022 as a Sales and Service Representative. A graduate from Clemson University, Nash resides in Clemson, S.C., and enjoys anything from hanging out with friends, playing piano, and anything related to sports.
Bobby Bones Curses Clemson Football Team
Bobby will only release the curse if this interview happens.
clemsontigers.com
Garcia’s Hat Trick Pushes the Tigers Past the Blue Hose
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 1 Clemson Tigers pushed past Presbyterian College (5-1-0) under the lights at Historic Riggs thanks to an electric performance by freshman Marco Garcia. The Tigers advanced to 7-1-0 in 4-0 fashion as Garcia recorded his first career goal and hat trick, becoming the first freshman Tiger to score a hat trick since Eric Quill in 1996.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsontigers.com
Memorial Stadium Turns 80
Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Memorial Stadium turns 80 years old on Monday, Sept. 19. That’s right, the gates opened for the first time on Sept. 19, 1942, when the Tigers faced Presbyterian. Here are some of my favorite facts, figures and stories...
clemsontigers.com
Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC
Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
Upstate woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Two friends walk into a convenience store. One walked out $300,000 richer.
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina
There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
Comments / 0