SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics. Fiona & Gaston in the Atlantic are no concern to us. But, we are watching Invest 98L which is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic on a path to the west Caribbean Sea by next week. Some model information suggests this system may enter the Gulf next week.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO