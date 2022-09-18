Read full article on original website
WLOX
Invest 98L could enter the Gulf next week, some models suggest
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics. Fiona & Gaston in the Atlantic are no concern to us. But, we are watching Invest 98L which is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic on a path to the west Caribbean Sea by next week. Some model information suggests this system may enter the Gulf next week.
WLOX
Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
WLOX
GOP AGs call on credit card companies to drop code to track gun sales
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining with AGs from 23 other states to oppose a recent move by credit card companies to track gun and ammunition purchases. Earlier this month, the International Standards Organization approved a new Merchant Category Code to identify credit card sales...
WLOX
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Get ready for a hot week! Today we’ll warm up into the low 90s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. The humidity will make it feel a little warmer. High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll easily get into the mid to upper 90s. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi
The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021. Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.
WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
It was a hot one today! Thankfully, the humidity wasn’t too bad. The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Tuesday morning. High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll easily get into the mid to upper 90s.
WLOX
Victim of fatal Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting identified; police searching for suspect’s vehicle
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
