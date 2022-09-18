Bobbi Renshaw Parsley with gift basket given to her by the United Church of Atwood. “It takes a village,” is a statement you hear many times when family, friends, neighbors and townspeople band together to help a family in need. That is what happened on Saturday, September 10, when Bobbi Renshaw Parsley of Atwood was the recipient of funds from “A Heart for Bobbi” benefit spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings. Desserts were provided by members of the United Church of Atwood Women’s Fellowship, along with other friends and family.

ATWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO