Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
arthurgraphic.com
Atwood Community Rallies Around Bobbi Parsley and Family
Bobbi Renshaw Parsley with gift basket given to her by the United Church of Atwood. “It takes a village,” is a statement you hear many times when family, friends, neighbors and townspeople band together to help a family in need. That is what happened on Saturday, September 10, when Bobbi Renshaw Parsley of Atwood was the recipient of funds from “A Heart for Bobbi” benefit spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings. Desserts were provided by members of the United Church of Atwood Women’s Fellowship, along with other friends and family.
WAND TV
Illini football making history on Thursday against Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are coming off of their bye week and are matched up with Chattanooga. Illinois will host the Mocs in the first-ever Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history. The Mocs will be coming to Champaign with an undefeated 3-0 record this season. Illinois has...
Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur
Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people. It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
foxillinois.com
Teenager shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at 7:48 p.m. on Friday. The shooting took place at the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign. Police say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old from Champaign with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
nowdecatur.com
Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month
September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
Vote set for Mattoon dispensary proposal
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon City Council will be voting Tuesday night on whether to allow a marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the city. A permit request filed by TC AppliCo, LLC passed the Planning Commission last week and is now on the city council’s agenda. If approved, the dispensary would open […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in tracking down a pair of thieves. The crime happened on Aug. 16 at Champaign’s Walmart, located at 2610 North Prospect Avenue. Officials said two men walked into the store and stole over $500 worth of merchandise, concealing the stolen items […]
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
Flu shots available soon at drive-thru clinics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting on Sept. 24 at select locations, you can get your flu vaccine in a drive-thru clinic. Carle Health announced they are opening up drive-thru flu vaccine clinics. The clinics run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23 at select locations in Champaign-Urbana, Danville, and Mattoon. “Receiving a seasonal flu shot before […]
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting
NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
Comments / 0