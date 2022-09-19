ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, MT

Alt 95.7

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall

As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?

When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Waltzing Montana by Mary Clearman Blew

If you’re looking for a romanticized, mythologized version of life on a ranch in rural Montana in the 1920s, Mary Clearman Blew’s latest novel, “Waltzing Montana” likely won’t satisfy. While the novel is steeped with cowboys, horses, and cattle set in the Judith River Basin in the high plains of the state, Blew dumps the sanitized Western for a closer to the bone story, one that unflinchingly grapples with the realities of a people and place defined by uncertainty and determinedly connected by love and heartbreak.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#School Lunch#The Salveson Ranch
Cat Country 102.9

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Open Letter from Communism Survivor Now in Montana

We have nowhere else to flee to. We must stand for freedom here in the United States. We must stand for freedom here in Montana. I have gotten the honor of running into several immigrants into the United States who fled socialist or communist countries. They now live in Montana and listen to our statewide radio show. That's what they all have been telling me. There is nowhere else to flee to.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
