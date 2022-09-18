ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 22 and 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can watch the Estacado at West Plains game here at 7 p.m. and live on NewsChannel 10Too. Friday, Sept. 23. You can listen to the Canyon at M. Greenwood game here at...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Weiss football coach Steve Van Meter earns 200th career win

With a milestone win Friday against New Braunfels, Weiss head coach Steve Van Meter became the only active football coach in the Austin area with 200 career wins. Van Meter spent the first 20 of his 27 years as a head coach at Friendswood High School in the Houston area, where he won 147 games. He went 39-20 in four seasons at Hutto before compiling a 14-9 record since taking over the Weiss program in 2020. The...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter

Comments / 0

Community Policy