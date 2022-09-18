ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pa.gov

Department of Health Recognizes Expansion of Innovative Food Program Supporting 50 Hospitals

Danville, PA - Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today recognized fifty hospitals in 26 counties for creating a culture of health by offering nutritious foods and beverages to patients, employees and visitors, and promoting locally-sourced and sustainably-produced products. Dr. Johnson joined leaders from Philadelphia...
Gov. Wolf: PA Receives $240 Million to Improve Water Infrastructure

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania was awarded $240 million for water infrastructure improvements by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The funding, which will help communities across Pennsylvania access clean drinking water, improve wastewater treatment, clean up pollution, protect the environment and increase disaster resilience, was made possible through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
Gov. Wolf Announces $18.2 Million in New Funding for 130 Projects to Improve Infrastructure, Enhance Community Development, and Protect the Environment

Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make...
PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on 2045 Freight Movement Plan

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to review and offer comments on a revised draft of the agency's 2045 Freight Movement Plan (FMP) during a 15-day public comment period from September 21 through October 5, 2022. "The Freight Movement Plan underscores our ongoing...
‘Pathways to PennDOT’ Conference Seeks to Connect Diverse Businesses with Transportation Projects

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will host a one-day conference, Pathways to PennDOT, designed to connect small, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) with potential contracting opportunities at the department. The conference will be held at the Best Western Premier...
HARRISBURG, PA

