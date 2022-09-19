ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Veteran's Wife Has Filed For Divorce

Trevor Ariza's wife, Bree Anderson Ariza, has filed for divorce. TMZ Sports confirmed the news on Tuesday. Per court documents, Ariza's wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for why she's filing for divorce. The court documents also state that Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sean Marks
Markieff Morris
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

East Notes: Celtics, Free Agents, Wizards, Nets

The recent news that Robert Williams will miss training camp after arthroscopic knee surgery is reason for the Celtics to be concerned, per Brian Robb of MassLive. The Celtics, of course, will also be without Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a torn ACL during EuroBasket play. Per Robb, the Celtics “will...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jeremy Lin Documentary Is Coming: NBA World Reacts

HBO teased the upcoming release of a documentary focused on Jeremy Lin's unforgettable 2012 run with the New York Knicks. On Tuesday, HBO unveiled a trailer for 38 at the Garden, which streams on HBO Max on Oct. 11. The film examines the point guard's improbable rise from the bench to the center of the NBA world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Shares Grim Outlook For Kevin Durant And Steve Nash On The Nets Next Season: "Nash Has To Coach This Team Knowing His Best Player Wanted Him Fired. Durant Has To Play Knowing The Nets Did Not Make A Good-Faith Effort To Deal Him."

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had an extremely tough summer trying to deal with the Brooklyn Nets and each other. After KD requested a trade in the summer, the Nets spent a few months entrenched in every possible rumor that could be plausible. However, a lot of things were spilling over from rumors to actual facts.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Explains The Chaotic Situation For Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Steve Nash In The Upcoming Season For The Brooklyn Nets

If there's a franchise in the NBA that can complain about a case of some whiplash, it's the Brooklyn Nets. The team has been through three summer's worth of turmoil all in one offseason. It all started with talks about Kyrie Irving not opting into the final year of his contract. He eventually did that, but Kevin Durant almost immediately dropped a bomb of his own by requesting a trade away from the team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder drops truth bomb on veiled negotiations with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves early in the offseason, signing Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown to provide LeBron James with improved depth after last year’s razor-thin roster iteration. After a torrid Eurobasket performance where Dennis Schroder averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists, Lakers fans were calling out for his return, and the Lakers obliged, signing Schroder to a minimum deal last weekend. However, it appears as if a deal had been on the works for quite a while.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports

