Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"
The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Longtime NBA Veteran's Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Trevor Ariza's wife, Bree Anderson Ariza, has filed for divorce. TMZ Sports confirmed the news on Tuesday. Per court documents, Ariza's wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for why she's filing for divorce. The court documents also state that Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two...
LeBron James finally goes bald and social media goes nuts (photo)
LeBron James has finally polished off his dome, much to the delight of sports fans. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notified his 132 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, that he has cut off the few remaining follicles on his scalp that were hanging on for dear life.
Knicks Sign Lakers Ex Svi Mykhailuk to Deal; Can He Make The Team?
Mykhailuk played for most recently for the Toronto Raptors. But can he find a home in the Big Apple?
Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger Among Potential Buyers for Suns, per Report
Four high-profile people have reportedly emerged as possible suitors to purchase the Phoenix-based franchise.
Ramona Shelburne on Anthony Davis being called injury-prone: ‘He’s played in more games…since 2019 than either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George’
Though Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is certainly considered to be one of the most talented players in the entire NBA when healthy, he also has earned a widespread reputation of being very injury-prone. Not only has he missed a lot of games during his NBA career, but...
East Notes: Celtics, Free Agents, Wizards, Nets
The recent news that Robert Williams will miss training camp after arthroscopic knee surgery is reason for the Celtics to be concerned, per Brian Robb of MassLive. The Celtics, of course, will also be without Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a torn ACL during EuroBasket play. Per Robb, the Celtics “will...
Jeremy Lin Documentary Is Coming: NBA World Reacts
HBO teased the upcoming release of a documentary focused on Jeremy Lin's unforgettable 2012 run with the New York Knicks. On Tuesday, HBO unveiled a trailer for 38 at the Garden, which streams on HBO Max on Oct. 11. The film examines the point guard's improbable rise from the bench to the center of the NBA world.
NBA Insider Shares Grim Outlook For Kevin Durant And Steve Nash On The Nets Next Season: "Nash Has To Coach This Team Knowing His Best Player Wanted Him Fired. Durant Has To Play Knowing The Nets Did Not Make A Good-Faith Effort To Deal Him."
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash had an extremely tough summer trying to deal with the Brooklyn Nets and each other. After KD requested a trade in the summer, the Nets spent a few months entrenched in every possible rumor that could be plausible. However, a lot of things were spilling over from rumors to actual facts.
Brian Windhorst has interesting comment about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big changes this offseason, but there are more than a few people who are skeptical that they will yield positive results. One NBA insider believes some of those skeptics are employed by the organization. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made some interesting remarks on Monday...
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook
On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they had signed veterans Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore ahead of the start of training camp.
NBA Analyst Explains The Chaotic Situation For Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Steve Nash In The Upcoming Season For The Brooklyn Nets
If there's a franchise in the NBA that can complain about a case of some whiplash, it's the Brooklyn Nets. The team has been through three summer's worth of turmoil all in one offseason. It all started with talks about Kyrie Irving not opting into the final year of his contract. He eventually did that, but Kevin Durant almost immediately dropped a bomb of his own by requesting a trade away from the team.
Dennis Schroder drops truth bomb on veiled negotiations with the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves early in the offseason, signing Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown to provide LeBron James with improved depth after last year’s razor-thin roster iteration. After a torrid Eurobasket performance where Dennis Schroder averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists, Lakers fans were calling out for his return, and the Lakers obliged, signing Schroder to a minimum deal last weekend. However, it appears as if a deal had been on the works for quite a while.
Detroit Pistons Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, it’s generally best to either be contending or rebuilding. If you can’t describe your team with either of those adjectives, you may not have an identity – or a direction. Having said that, circumstances are always unique. Realistically, it’s justifiable to be between those...
Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Dru Smith.
NBA Executive Likes Mavs-Suns Trade For Jae Crowder
With just about a week until training camps get underway around the NBA, teams are finalizing their rosters. During camp, teams are permitted to carry up to 20 players but that number needs to be cut down to 15 by the regular season with two additional spots for two-way players.
