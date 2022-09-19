If there's a franchise in the NBA that can complain about a case of some whiplash, it's the Brooklyn Nets. The team has been through three summer's worth of turmoil all in one offseason. It all started with talks about Kyrie Irving not opting into the final year of his contract. He eventually did that, but Kevin Durant almost immediately dropped a bomb of his own by requesting a trade away from the team.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO