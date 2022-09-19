Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Us Weekly
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Charles in Tears as Royals Sing 'God Save The King' During Queen's Funeral
King Charles III shed tears while members of the royal family and congregation at the committal service for the body of Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday, with the monarch being visibly moved while "God Save The King" was sung in its closing stages. The 73-year-old king was shown...
Queen Consort Camilla Breaks Her Silence on Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We’re Doing Our Best’
Paying her respects. Queen Consort Camilla candidly addressed how she was handling her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Tuesday, September 13. While greeting well-wishers with husband King Charles III in Belfast, Ireland, Camilla, 76, stopped to speak with a woman named Barbara who was holding a photo of the king, 73.
O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London
Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. According to the royal family's official Twitter account, the wreath placed on the monarch's coffin paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip. "At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak...
Camilla: Queen Consort wears floral-trim hat to Queen’s funeral
The Queen Consort has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen Consort wore a black coat dress, accessorised with a black floral hat and short matching veil. She completed the look with the Hesse heart-shaped diamond jubilee brooch, which belonged to Queen Victoria. Her...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Are ‘Touched’ by Support as They ‘Prepare to Say Our Last Farewell’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Giving thanks. King Charles III shared a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla to respond to all the sympathetic messages and support given to the royal family amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched...
Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis
Behind every great ruler is a great dog, and Queen Elizabeth II knew that better than anyone. The monarch has owned 30 dogs since her reign as Queen of the United Kingdom began in February 1952. The Queen received her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday in 1944. Each corgi after that has been […]
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile - OLD
The Queen Consort is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”Camilla, in pre-recorded words, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II carved out her own role for many years in the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.“I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there,” the Queen Consort will add, being among the majority of the nation for whom, until now, the Queen was the only British monarch they had ever known or could recall.The Queen Consort’s tribute to her mother-in-law...
AFP
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to proceedings of first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
Watch: King Charles III gives 1st address after Queen Elizabeth II's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
In his first speech after ascending the British throne, King Charles III on Friday called his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiration and urged people to remember and draw strength "from the light of her example."
classicfm.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music that will be played during the service
As the nation says a final farewell to Her Majesty, here’s a full programme of all the music that will feature during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022. The service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be led by the Dean of Westminster, with...
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: King Charles III and More Royal Family Members React
Everlasting love. King Charles III, Prince Harry and more members of the royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Buckingham Palace confirmed the queen’s death on Thursday, September 8, saying in a statement that she “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. News...
