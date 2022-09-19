Read full article on original website
The Road to Digital Transformation Is Paved With Network Intelligence Featured
Before 2020, the world was steadily heading towards digital innovation to improve business operations and daily life. But post-2020 saw an explosion of companies wanting to tap into the endless possibilities of digital transformation with a focus on end user digital experience. In fact, businesses in the United States and other global regions are set to spend an estimated $4.4 trillion on digital transformation.
Odine Selects Radware to Provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services
Radware was selected by Odine to provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services as part of the system integrator’s global network infrastructure modernization project. Odine offers virtualized end-to-end communication solutions to Tier-1 telecom providers. Telecommunications companies continue to be a key target for DDoS attacks. According to Radware’s DDoS and Application...
Netcracker to Showcase New Fiber Cloud Solution at Connected Britain 2022
Netcracker Technology announced that it will showcase its leadership in helping fiber infrastructure operators monetize their business in new ways during Connected Britain 2022 in London next week. As a Platinum Sponsor, Netcracker will participate in speaking sessions during the two-day event on September 20-21 that will highlight how next-generation...
Nokia, Flex Brazil to Deploy 5G SA Private Wireless for Industry 4.0
Nokia last week announced a collaboration with Flex Brazil to deploy 5G SA private wireless networks in its manufacturing facilities in Brazil. Initial use cases will focus at increasing wireless applications and exploring the potential of 5G for reliable connectivity, massive transfers of operational data and greater layout flexibility on the shopfloor. Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (Nokia DAC) will provide the private wireless on-demand service as well as MX Industrial Edge computing and digital-enabling applications.
Aria Systems at DTW 2022: Product Launches, Demos and Lunchtime Briefings
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Tom Dibble, President and CEO of Aria Systems on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana:...
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Showcase Indonesia’s Digital Transformation and The Successful Merger in DTW 2022 Featured
The ongoing Digital Transformation World 2022 (DTW) by TM Forum unveils some of the biggest and most influential transformation journeys in telecoms. The event, which ends on the 22nd of September is expected to see more than 3000 attendees discussing technologies and business strategies that are highly pertinent in shaping the transformation agenda of the industry. One of such journeys is that of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH)’s, Indonesia’s second largest mobile operator. Jointly owned by Ooredoo and Hutchison Asia Telecom Group, IOH has more than 97 million mobile subscribers and operates under the IM3 and Three (3) mobile brands.
Nokia Intros New SaaS service to Help CSPs Drive 5G & IoT Monetization
Nokia introduced its latest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), AVA Charging, to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprisesquickly commercialize new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases. Using software consumedon demand through a subscription-based model, Nokia AVA*Charging incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customerengagements to enable fast monetizationof 5G and IoT...
The Web 3.0 Paradigm Shift: A More Homogenous, Decentralized And Democratized Internet Featured
A concept currently circulating the internet and generating equal parts hype and speculation is Web 3.0. Various experts have weighed in, attempting to define what it is and isn't – however, what is certain is that Web 3.0 will be a decentralized ecosystem where creators of infrastructure will own their data. Gone are the days of one server and database, as Web 3.0 will move toward a homogenous way of connecting people and devices seamlessly. But, to understand the implications of this transformation, it's important to look back at Web 3.0's progenitors.
Nexign Launches New Revenue Management Solution
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new cloud-native solution offering communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity. Nexign Revenue Management provides a single convergent platform to help operators consolidate diverse revenue streams and manage the entire...
Jabil Unveils Next-Gen Coherent Optical Products Featuring Nokia’s Optical Engine
Jabil announced that its photonics business unit continues to drive the design and development of world-class optical communications products with general availability and customer testing of its CFP2 DCO ECO Coherent Transceiver. This latest module, based on Nokia’s CSTAR200+ silicon photonics optical engine, is designed to deliver best-in-class optical performance...
iBASIS Integrates jtendo's Multi-Protocol Signaling Firewall for Cloud-Based Network Protection
IBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced the integration of the cutting-edge multi-protocol signaling firewall of telecom security expert jtendo to its Managed Cloud-Based Security Portfolio, iBASIS Security iQ360. The increase in the number of network protocols (also covering 5G), technologies, and roaming...
SoftBank, Carro Form JV to Offer Used Car Subscription Service Marketplace
SoftBank and Trusty Cars (Carro), the Singapore-based provider of one of Southeast Asia’s leading online automotive retailers, announced the establishment of CARRO JAPAN, a joint venture that will provide a used car subscription (car leasing) service marketplace. Guided by its vision to “build a platform where anyone can use...
Nokia Strengthens Software Portfolio in Security, Automation & Monetization
Nokia recently announced that it is strengthening its software portfolio in the areas of security, automation, and monetization, with AI binding the portfolio together, in order tobetter meet its customer needs and expand footprint in its addressable market. The announcement reflects the continued evolution of Nokia’s software business and builds...
Adobe Strikes $20 billion Deal to Acquire Figma
Adobe announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a leading web-first collaborative design platform, for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. The combination of Adobe and Figma will usher in a new era of collaborative creativity. Adobe’s mission is to change the world through...
Eight Cable Operators in North America Deploy Vecima's Cable & Fiber Access Solutions
Vecima Networks announced significant market adoption and scale for its Entra® Cable Access and Fiber Access products. Entra Remote PHY, MACPHY, and 10G-EPON Remote OLT nodes and 10G-EPON chassis platforms are deployed at eight out of the top twelve largest Cable Operators in North America. Named by Dell’Oro Group...
CommScope Launches HomeVista Streamer Solutions for Operators
CommScope, announced the launch of HomeVista™ solutions, a portfolio that leverages the technologies of AndroidTV and RDK-based streamer solutions for service providers to simplify and accelerate the introduction of new, innovative video services. With HomeVista solutions, service providers can deliver video services that offer streaming services and live TV...
Tecnotree to Offer Digital BSS Products Built on Microsoft Azure
Tecnotree, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for the telecoms industry announced it will provide Digital BSS products built on Microsoft Azure to Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Through this integration, service providers will be empowered to innovate and adapt quickly while delivering superior customer experiences. As 5G and...
UK Government Gives Approval for Viasat's Inmarsat Acquisition
Viasat, a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, announced the receipt of approval of the proposed combination of their businesses by the UK Government under the National Security & Investment Act. The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)...
Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres
Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
BT, Atos Join Forces on New Digital Vision Offering
BT partners with Atos to create Digital Vision, offering Computer Vision to their combined customer base. The joint proposition will provide customers with a powerful AI-based analytics tool to extract value from their digital images and videos As part of a multi-million pound partnership, BT and Atos launch Digital Vision — a new computer vision solution that will help revolutionise industries, including manufacturing and logistics among others.
