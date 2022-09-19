Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Stonepeak to Acquire Safety Business from Intrado for $2.4 billion
Stonepeak announced they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby investment funds advised by Stonepeak will acquire Intrado’s Safety business, a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, for $2.4 billion. Digital Workflows, part of the Life & Safety segment, will be retained by Intrado. For more than...
thefastmode.com
Zesty Secures $75M to Lead the Evolution to Dynamic Cloud Infrastructure
Zesty, a pioneer in dynamic cloud infrastructure solutions, announced a $75 million Series B funding round led by B Capital and Series A investor Sapphire Ventures. Previous investors Next47 and S-Capital also participated in the round. Zesty has raised $116 million in total since its founding in 2019. Zesty's customer base has grown by 127% from 2021 to 2022 and the company has tripled its revenue since its Series A last year.
CoinTelegraph
0xScope raises $3M seed round to build a new Web3 data layer
The knowledge graph protocol 0xScope has raised a total of $3 million in its seed round. This latest round was led by the accelerator and venture capital fund ABCDE, founded by Huobi co-founder Du Jun and BMAN, and it is co-led by Hash Global and Liang Xinjun. 0xScope has also garnered support from Bonfire Union, Mask Network fund and Bodl Ventures, an early-stage venture firm established by former editor-in-chief of ChainNews, Liu Feng.
Will ServiceNow Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?
Can this growing cloud software company catch up to the market leader?
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
Kode Labs raises $8M to advance its smart building platform
Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
thefastmode.com
How to Future-Proof a $65 Billion Broadband Investment Featured
$65 billion - the biggest federal investment in connectivity since 1956 and the Interstate Highway System - is ready to be spent on broadband. States are gearing up to dole it out and bring high-speed internet access to over 24 million Americans without it or unable to afford available services. Broadband access in unserved and underserved communities has the potential to spur innovation, create jobs and develop more equitable and prosperous communities. It may be our only chance to close the digital divide before it gets too big to handle. We need to get it right.
TechCrunch
Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform
Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
thefastmode.com
Aria Systems at DTW 2022: Product Launches, Demos and Lunchtime Briefings
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Tom Dibble, President and CEO of Aria Systems on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana:...
Inc.com
Microsoft Hired 50,000 People During the Pandemic. Here's the No. 1 Lesson CEO Satya Nadella Learned About Remote Onboarding
Three years deep into the work-from-home transformation, it's becoming increasingly clear that remote work is excellent for some things and lousy for others. If you're doing heads-down execution, study after study shows, remote work can't be beat. But if you're attempting creative collaboration or communicating culture and unwritten rules to new employers, remote work poses stiff challenges.
CoinDesk
NFT Project Okay Bears Signs Licensing Deal With IMG
Project type: PFP (profile picture) Original mint price: 1.5 SOL (approximately $150 at the time). Okay Bears, a successful non-fungible token (NFT) project launched on the Solana blockchain, is teaming up with global entertainment leader IMG to launch consumer products and experiences. The deal places IMG as the exclusive global...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Privacy-Enabled Crypto Applications Are Coming for Enterprise, but Not Overnight
My single biggest strategic goal is to build out and industrialize secure, private business applications that run on public blockchains, and the team at EY has been making steady progress for the last five years. Our zero-knowledge proof Nightfall technology is coming on-stream and the first applications that enable it...
thefastmode.com
5G FWA to Generate $2.5B Globally in Operator Revenue by 2023, says Juniper Research
A new study by Juniper Research has found that total operator-billed revenue generated from 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services will rise from $515 million in 2022 to $2.5 billion next year. This staggering growth will be driven by 5G’s advanced network capabilities, such as ultra-low delay and increased data...
thefastmode.com
Ethernity Networks Inks $4.6M Follow-On Deal with Chinese Broadband Network OEM
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of networking processing semiconductor technology ported on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualized networking appliances, announced that it has signed a new $4.6 million follow-on contract with its existing customer, a Chinese broadband network OEM. Under the contract, Ethernity will supply system-on-chip (SoC) devices...
thefastmode.com
Fiber for Everything Era Featured
The digital world has become relentless in transforming human experiences. High-speed low-latency data connectivity and rich, immersive digital content is influencing and shaping the future of societies and industries. Key to the rapid growth in data connectivity are fiber broadband networks. By the end of 2030, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is expected...
thefastmode.com
Nexign Launches New Revenue Management Solution
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new cloud-native solution offering communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity. Nexign Revenue Management provides a single convergent platform to help operators consolidate diverse revenue streams and manage the entire...
thefastmode.com
The Road to Digital Transformation Is Paved With Network Intelligence Featured
Before 2020, the world was steadily heading towards digital innovation to improve business operations and daily life. But post-2020 saw an explosion of companies wanting to tap into the endless possibilities of digital transformation with a focus on end user digital experience. In fact, businesses in the United States and other global regions are set to spend an estimated $4.4 trillion on digital transformation.
thefastmode.com
The Web 3.0 Paradigm Shift: A More Homogenous, Decentralized And Democratized Internet Featured
A concept currently circulating the internet and generating equal parts hype and speculation is Web 3.0. Various experts have weighed in, attempting to define what it is and isn't – however, what is certain is that Web 3.0 will be a decentralized ecosystem where creators of infrastructure will own their data. Gone are the days of one server and database, as Web 3.0 will move toward a homogenous way of connecting people and devices seamlessly. But, to understand the implications of this transformation, it's important to look back at Web 3.0's progenitors.
thefastmode.com
Netcracker to Showcase New Fiber Cloud Solution at Connected Britain 2022
Netcracker Technology announced that it will showcase its leadership in helping fiber infrastructure operators monetize their business in new ways during Connected Britain 2022 in London next week. As a Platinum Sponsor, Netcracker will participate in speaking sessions during the two-day event on September 20-21 that will highlight how next-generation...
Comments / 0