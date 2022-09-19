Ericsson and MTN Nigeria have reached a historic milestone with the successful launch of 5G services. This landmark deal is the result of a fruitful collaboration spanning 21 years reaffirming a rich culture of partnerships between the two parties. The first phase of the launch covers certain parts of Lagos and Nigeria where Ericsson’s 5G technology – which includes 5G Radio Access Network & NSA Packet Core – will accelerate the development and digitalization of key sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing. It will also empower consumers and enterprises with innovative 5G applications that will unlock the true potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart cities and Immersive Communication over Augmented (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) for millions of new consumers in the country.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO