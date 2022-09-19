Read full article on original website
The Web 3.0 Paradigm Shift: A More Homogenous, Decentralized And Democratized Internet Featured
A concept currently circulating the internet and generating equal parts hype and speculation is Web 3.0. Various experts have weighed in, attempting to define what it is and isn't – however, what is certain is that Web 3.0 will be a decentralized ecosystem where creators of infrastructure will own their data. Gone are the days of one server and database, as Web 3.0 will move toward a homogenous way of connecting people and devices seamlessly. But, to understand the implications of this transformation, it's important to look back at Web 3.0's progenitors.
The Road to Digital Transformation Is Paved With Network Intelligence Featured
Before 2020, the world was steadily heading towards digital innovation to improve business operations and daily life. But post-2020 saw an explosion of companies wanting to tap into the endless possibilities of digital transformation with a focus on end user digital experience. In fact, businesses in the United States and other global regions are set to spend an estimated $4.4 trillion on digital transformation.
Fiber for Everything Era Featured
The digital world has become relentless in transforming human experiences. High-speed low-latency data connectivity and rich, immersive digital content is influencing and shaping the future of societies and industries. Key to the rapid growth in data connectivity are fiber broadband networks. By the end of 2030, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is expected...
How to Future-Proof a $65 Billion Broadband Investment Featured
$65 billion - the biggest federal investment in connectivity since 1956 and the Interstate Highway System - is ready to be spent on broadband. States are gearing up to dole it out and bring high-speed internet access to over 24 million Americans without it or unable to afford available services. Broadband access in unserved and underserved communities has the potential to spur innovation, create jobs and develop more equitable and prosperous communities. It may be our only chance to close the digital divide before it gets too big to handle. We need to get it right.
Odine Selects Radware to Provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services
Radware was selected by Odine to provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services as part of the system integrator’s global network infrastructure modernization project. Odine offers virtualized end-to-end communication solutions to Tier-1 telecom providers. Telecommunications companies continue to be a key target for DDoS attacks. According to Radware’s DDoS and Application...
Netcracker to Showcase New Fiber Cloud Solution at Connected Britain 2022
Netcracker Technology announced that it will showcase its leadership in helping fiber infrastructure operators monetize their business in new ways during Connected Britain 2022 in London next week. As a Platinum Sponsor, Netcracker will participate in speaking sessions during the two-day event on September 20-21 that will highlight how next-generation...
Zesty Secures $75M to Lead the Evolution to Dynamic Cloud Infrastructure
Zesty, a pioneer in dynamic cloud infrastructure solutions, announced a $75 million Series B funding round led by B Capital and Series A investor Sapphire Ventures. Previous investors Next47 and S-Capital also participated in the round. Zesty has raised $116 million in total since its founding in 2019. Zesty's customer base has grown by 127% from 2021 to 2022 and the company has tripled its revenue since its Series A last year.
Nokia Intros New SaaS service to Help CSPs Drive 5G & IoT Monetization
Nokia introduced its latest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), AVA Charging, to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprisesquickly commercialize new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases. Using software consumedon demand through a subscription-based model, Nokia AVA*Charging incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customerengagements to enable fast monetizationof 5G and IoT...
Nestlé, Ericsson, Claro & Embratel Deploy Private 5G SA Network in Latin America
A digital revolution is underway in Latin America following the deployment of the region’s first Private 5G Standalone network with a 100% on-premises network architecture, which operates completely separate from the public mobile network. As a collaboration between Nestlé, Ericsson and communication service providers Claro and Embratel, this state-of-the-art...
Nexign Launches New Revenue Management Solution
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new cloud-native solution offering communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity. Nexign Revenue Management provides a single convergent platform to help operators consolidate diverse revenue streams and manage the entire...
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Showcase Indonesia’s Digital Transformation and The Successful Merger in DTW 2022 Featured
The ongoing Digital Transformation World 2022 (DTW) by TM Forum unveils some of the biggest and most influential transformation journeys in telecoms. The event, which ends on the 22nd of September is expected to see more than 3000 attendees discussing technologies and business strategies that are highly pertinent in shaping the transformation agenda of the industry. One of such journeys is that of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH)’s, Indonesia’s second largest mobile operator. Jointly owned by Ooredoo and Hutchison Asia Telecom Group, IOH has more than 97 million mobile subscribers and operates under the IM3 and Three (3) mobile brands.
Ethernity Networks Inks $4.6M Follow-On Deal with Chinese Broadband Network OEM
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of networking processing semiconductor technology ported on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualized networking appliances, announced that it has signed a new $4.6 million follow-on contract with its existing customer, a Chinese broadband network OEM. Under the contract, Ethernity will supply system-on-chip (SoC) devices...
iBASIS Integrates jtendo's Multi-Protocol Signaling Firewall for Cloud-Based Network Protection
IBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced the integration of the cutting-edge multi-protocol signaling firewall of telecom security expert jtendo to its Managed Cloud-Based Security Portfolio, iBASIS Security iQ360. The increase in the number of network protocols (also covering 5G), technologies, and roaming...
Stonepeak to Acquire Safety Business from Intrado for $2.4 billion
Stonepeak announced they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby investment funds advised by Stonepeak will acquire Intrado’s Safety business, a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, for $2.4 billion. Digital Workflows, part of the Life & Safety segment, will be retained by Intrado. For more than...
Jabil Unveils Next-Gen Coherent Optical Products Featuring Nokia’s Optical Engine
Jabil announced that its photonics business unit continues to drive the design and development of world-class optical communications products with general availability and customer testing of its CFP2 DCO ECO Coherent Transceiver. This latest module, based on Nokia’s CSTAR200+ silicon photonics optical engine, is designed to deliver best-in-class optical performance...
MTN Nigeria, Ericsson Launch 5G Services
Ericsson and MTN Nigeria have reached a historic milestone with the successful launch of 5G services. This landmark deal is the result of a fruitful collaboration spanning 21 years reaffirming a rich culture of partnerships between the two parties. The first phase of the launch covers certain parts of Lagos and Nigeria where Ericsson’s 5G technology – which includes 5G Radio Access Network & NSA Packet Core – will accelerate the development and digitalization of key sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing. It will also empower consumers and enterprises with innovative 5G applications that will unlock the true potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart cities and Immersive Communication over Augmented (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) for millions of new consumers in the country.
5G FWA to Generate $2.5B Globally in Operator Revenue by 2023, says Juniper Research
A new study by Juniper Research has found that total operator-billed revenue generated from 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services will rise from $515 million in 2022 to $2.5 billion next year. This staggering growth will be driven by 5G’s advanced network capabilities, such as ultra-low delay and increased data...
CommScope Launches HomeVista Streamer Solutions for Operators
CommScope, announced the launch of HomeVista™ solutions, a portfolio that leverages the technologies of AndroidTV and RDK-based streamer solutions for service providers to simplify and accelerate the introduction of new, innovative video services. With HomeVista solutions, service providers can deliver video services that offer streaming services and live TV...
Tecnotree to Offer Digital BSS Products Built on Microsoft Azure
Tecnotree, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for the telecoms industry announced it will provide Digital BSS products built on Microsoft Azure to Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Through this integration, service providers will be empowered to innovate and adapt quickly while delivering superior customer experiences. As 5G and...
BT, Atos Join Forces on New Digital Vision Offering
BT partners with Atos to create Digital Vision, offering Computer Vision to their combined customer base. The joint proposition will provide customers with a powerful AI-based analytics tool to extract value from their digital images and videos As part of a multi-million pound partnership, BT and Atos launch Digital Vision — a new computer vision solution that will help revolutionise industries, including manufacturing and logistics among others.
