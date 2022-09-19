$65 billion - the biggest federal investment in connectivity since 1956 and the Interstate Highway System - is ready to be spent on broadband. States are gearing up to dole it out and bring high-speed internet access to over 24 million Americans without it or unable to afford available services. Broadband access in unserved and underserved communities has the potential to spur innovation, create jobs and develop more equitable and prosperous communities. It may be our only chance to close the digital divide before it gets too big to handle. We need to get it right.

INTERNET ・ 11 HOURS AGO