Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
The Road to Digital Transformation Is Paved With Network Intelligence Featured
Before 2020, the world was steadily heading towards digital innovation to improve business operations and daily life. But post-2020 saw an explosion of companies wanting to tap into the endless possibilities of digital transformation with a focus on end user digital experience. In fact, businesses in the United States and other global regions are set to spend an estimated $4.4 trillion on digital transformation.
thefastmode.com
The Web 3.0 Paradigm Shift: A More Homogenous, Decentralized And Democratized Internet Featured
A concept currently circulating the internet and generating equal parts hype and speculation is Web 3.0. Various experts have weighed in, attempting to define what it is and isn't – however, what is certain is that Web 3.0 will be a decentralized ecosystem where creators of infrastructure will own their data. Gone are the days of one server and database, as Web 3.0 will move toward a homogenous way of connecting people and devices seamlessly. But, to understand the implications of this transformation, it's important to look back at Web 3.0's progenitors.
thefastmode.com
How to Future-Proof a $65 Billion Broadband Investment Featured
$65 billion - the biggest federal investment in connectivity since 1956 and the Interstate Highway System - is ready to be spent on broadband. States are gearing up to dole it out and bring high-speed internet access to over 24 million Americans without it or unable to afford available services. Broadband access in unserved and underserved communities has the potential to spur innovation, create jobs and develop more equitable and prosperous communities. It may be our only chance to close the digital divide before it gets too big to handle. We need to get it right.
thefastmode.com
Netcracker to Showcase New Fiber Cloud Solution at Connected Britain 2022
Netcracker Technology announced that it will showcase its leadership in helping fiber infrastructure operators monetize their business in new ways during Connected Britain 2022 in London next week. As a Platinum Sponsor, Netcracker will participate in speaking sessions during the two-day event on September 20-21 that will highlight how next-generation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Odine Selects Radware to Provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services
Radware was selected by Odine to provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services as part of the system integrator’s global network infrastructure modernization project. Odine offers virtualized end-to-end communication solutions to Tier-1 telecom providers. Telecommunications companies continue to be a key target for DDoS attacks. According to Radware’s DDoS and Application...
thefastmode.com
Fiber for Everything Era Featured
The digital world has become relentless in transforming human experiences. High-speed low-latency data connectivity and rich, immersive digital content is influencing and shaping the future of societies and industries. Key to the rapid growth in data connectivity are fiber broadband networks. By the end of 2030, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is expected...
thefastmode.com
Nexign Launches New Revenue Management Solution
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new cloud-native solution offering communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity. Nexign Revenue Management provides a single convergent platform to help operators consolidate diverse revenue streams and manage the entire...
thefastmode.com
Nokia Intros New SaaS service to Help CSPs Drive 5G & IoT Monetization
Nokia introduced its latest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), AVA Charging, to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprisesquickly commercialize new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases. Using software consumedon demand through a subscription-based model, Nokia AVA*Charging incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customerengagements to enable fast monetizationof 5G and IoT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
5G FWA to Generate $2.5B Globally in Operator Revenue by 2023, says Juniper Research
A new study by Juniper Research has found that total operator-billed revenue generated from 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services will rise from $515 million in 2022 to $2.5 billion next year. This staggering growth will be driven by 5G’s advanced network capabilities, such as ultra-low delay and increased data...
thefastmode.com
CommScope Launches HomeVista Streamer Solutions for Operators
CommScope, announced the launch of HomeVista™ solutions, a portfolio that leverages the technologies of AndroidTV and RDK-based streamer solutions for service providers to simplify and accelerate the introduction of new, innovative video services. With HomeVista solutions, service providers can deliver video services that offer streaming services and live TV...
thefastmode.com
Nestlé, Ericsson, Claro & Embratel Deploy Private 5G SA Network in Latin America
A digital revolution is underway in Latin America following the deployment of the region’s first Private 5G Standalone network with a 100% on-premises network architecture, which operates completely separate from the public mobile network. As a collaboration between Nestlé, Ericsson and communication service providers Claro and Embratel, this state-of-the-art...
thefastmode.com
Eight Cable Operators in North America Deploy Vecima's Cable & Fiber Access Solutions
Vecima Networks announced significant market adoption and scale for its Entra® Cable Access and Fiber Access products. Entra Remote PHY, MACPHY, and 10G-EPON Remote OLT nodes and 10G-EPON chassis platforms are deployed at eight out of the top twelve largest Cable Operators in North America. Named by Dell’Oro Group...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Tech, Sherpa.ai to Develop New Use Cases with Advanced AI
Telefónica Tech , Telefónica’s strategic digital business unit, and Sherpa.ai have signed a strategic agreement to develop new use cases in the Spanish market with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) using federated learning technologies. The federated learning technique allows to train the AI algorithms and learning models of...
thefastmode.com
Tecnotree to Offer Digital BSS Products Built on Microsoft Azure
Tecnotree, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for the telecoms industry announced it will provide Digital BSS products built on Microsoft Azure to Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Through this integration, service providers will be empowered to innovate and adapt quickly while delivering superior customer experiences. As 5G and...
thefastmode.com
LabLabee Secures €1.4M in Pre-seed Round to Democratise Telco Cloud
LabLabee, the world’s first hands-on labs platform for Telco Cloud, has received €1.4M in a pre-seed round to support its long-term mission of democratising Telco Cloud by making training for those technologies more interactive, accessible, and affordable for everyone. The funding comes from major technology conglomerates and large...
thefastmode.com
BT, Atos Join Forces on New Digital Vision Offering
BT partners with Atos to create Digital Vision, offering Computer Vision to their combined customer base. The joint proposition will provide customers with a powerful AI-based analytics tool to extract value from their digital images and videos As part of a multi-million pound partnership, BT and Atos launch Digital Vision — a new computer vision solution that will help revolutionise industries, including manufacturing and logistics among others.
thefastmode.com
Adobe Strikes $20 billion Deal to Acquire Figma
Adobe announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a leading web-first collaborative design platform, for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. The combination of Adobe and Figma will usher in a new era of collaborative creativity. Adobe’s mission is to change the world through...
thefastmode.com
MongoDB at DTW 2022: Data Management Key to Driving 5G Adoption
With Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Steve Dalby, Industry Solutions Director at MongoDB in a brief interview on the company's plans for this year's event. Ariana: Which summit will MongoDB be participating in?. Steve: MongoDB will be...
thefastmode.com
Ethernity Networks Inks $4.6M Follow-On Deal with Chinese Broadband Network OEM
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of networking processing semiconductor technology ported on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualized networking appliances, announced that it has signed a new $4.6 million follow-on contract with its existing customer, a Chinese broadband network OEM. Under the contract, Ethernity will supply system-on-chip (SoC) devices...
thefastmode.com
Social Media App Parler Acquires Cloud-services Provider Dynascale
Parler, the leading viewpoint-neutral, free speech social media platform, announced that it has secured $16M in Series B funding, for a total of $56 million in funding to date. The new capital will fuel Parler's vision to leapfrog the industry by building the world's premier free speech technology infrastructure and...
Comments / 0