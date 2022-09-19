Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides updates on 5 Bulldogs entering Kent State week
With three games in the books this fall, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving right along on their quest for a second straight national championship. The Bulldogs remain relatively healthy entering their Week 4 matchup with Kent State, although there are a few situations worth keeping a close eye on entering Saturday.
Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach
Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
Former Georgia QB D'Wan Mathis changes positions
D’Wan Mathis was named the opening game starter at quarterback for the Temple Owls for the second consecutive season to begin the 2022 college football season. However, Mathis, a Georgia transfer, is changing positions for the Owls. D’Wan Mathis is now practicing at wide receiver. Mathis got off to...
