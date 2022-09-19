Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
chronicle-express.com
HSYC Shelter of Hope’s adoptable pets
Konor is a 2-year-old hound mix. Konor is very affectionate, energetic, and loves to play. Konor would love to go to a country home with lots of room to run. He is definitely a people person and will be a great family addition. Alyssa is a very affectionate 10-year-old sweetheart...
rochesterfirst.com
Casa Larga holds annual Purple Foot Festival
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local winery Casa Larga held their annual Purple Foot Festival Saturday, inviting guests to stomp grapes with old-world techniques. Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy a free wine tasting, live music, and a pie-eating contest. “The event is really to celebrate our Italian heritage....
thestylus.org
Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business
Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
Hispanic Businessperson of the Year called a community leader, savvy entrepreneur and influential musician
He said, "we would have little barbeques outside and have people come with their cars and drive through just to make rent and stay afloat."
waynetimes.com
The annual Sodus Harvest Fest returns
Some new things are coming to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest (Sodus Village Main Street) on September 24, 2022: Dunking Booth, demonstrations of: martial arts, K-9 dogs, traditional Mexican dancers. Childrens’ games and music as well…. Many people will come to enjoy the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on September...
mhflsentinel.com
Benincasa closes in Mendon
It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
Campus Times
Rochester Vintage Shop owner deciphers current fashion trends
As fall approaches and the temperature drops to the lower-50s, you should probably start to pull out some of your jackets from the corner of your closet or consider upgrading your closet at the Op Shop. The shop is located in a quiet neighborhood on Charlotte Street, next to Ugly...
rochesterregional.org
How to Treat Dry Eye
Having dry eye is a common issue for many people – from adolescents to older adults. The inability to produce enough tears to keep your eyes moist can lead to the possibility of more foreign substances in the eyes, which can also increase the risk of an infection. Rebecca...
Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester for 2022
Many comic book artists will be present at the convention, including John Beatty, and authors such as Susan Harris and Edward Ashton.
MLK Park amphitheater named Daniel Prude Square
A permanent sign has been added to the amphitheater, an addition to the already-there mural honoring Prude.
westsidenewsny.com
Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers
Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Lions grateful for “car people”
The Brockport Lions are grateful for the support of all the “car people” that have attended their cruise-ins over the summer months. Pictured are some of those in attendance at their last event of the season on September 9. Provided photo.
newyorkupstate.com
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
Roc Brewing, F.L.X. Wienery, part ways
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.” They have had a second location […]
The Temptations and the Four Tops returning to Kodak Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of Motown and doo-wop have an incredible chance to see two groups that defined the sound come together for a show at Kodak Center. Thursday, December 8, The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform at Kodak Center. Tickets can be found here, and go on sale Friday, September 23. They […]
iheart.com
Rochester Launches New Initiative to Strengthen City Neighborhoods
The City of Rochester is launching a new initiative to strengthen city neighborhoods. Ground was broken yesterday for the first six homes for sale to first-time homebuyers with household incomes below 80 percent of the area's median income. Plans call for 18 more homes to be built next year. In...
13 WHAM
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
