ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
gozags.com

Stocker Ties for 26th in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Gonzaga men's golfer Zach Stocker tied for 26th at the season-opening Ram Masters Invitational hosted by Colorado State Tuesday. Stocker was one-over (71) in the final round, finishing three-over (213) in the tournament. He made three birdies and 11 pars on the last day of the event.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A perfect final day of summer – Mark

Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
KXLY

Sunny and blustery Tuesday after a cool start – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a great start to the week, and the temperatures will feel mighty fine on Tuesday too. Gusty winds will blow across the region from the north on Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 30 mph around the area. Blowing dust and fire weather conditions are a possibility from the Okanogan Valley south to Moses Lake. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for the Omak area on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark

We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: The Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour

Chris Kelsey and Gina Freuen, both potters and sculptors, met with E.J. Iannelli to talk about the fifteenth annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour and the accompanying preview exhibit that has been running in downtown Spokane since early September. The Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour is an all-day,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Today is all about the wind – Mark

Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento State#Coeur#Bulldogs#Florida International
FOX 28 Spokane

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

EPA lifts open burning bans for local reservations

SEATTLE — With the improved air quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has lifted its open burning bans for local reservations. The bans have been lifted for the Kootenai Reservation, the Kalispel Indian Community of the Kalispel Reservation and the Spokane Reservation effective immediately. The open burning ban...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy