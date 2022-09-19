Read full article on original website
UCF professor may proceed in lawsuit against Stop 'WOKE' Act
A federal judge cleared a UCF professor’s standing in a lawsuit against Florida’s Individual Freedom Act on Sept. 8. Mark Walker, the chief U.S. district judge, denied arguments by the state’s attorneys claiming Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history, did not have legal standing against the Individual Freedom Act, according to court documents.
National Arts in Education Week at UCF: Local trumpet player inspires future musicians
Student musicians received transformational advice concerning personal artistry from a local trumpet player Thursday evening as part of the National Arts in Education Week. The national week, passed by Congress in 2010, landed on Sept. 11-17 this year. It aims to highlight the transformative power behind the integration of arts in education, according to Americans for the Arts.
Blue Origin flight with UCF payload suffers failure; researchers share meaning of their work
Blue Origin’s flight carrying at least three payloads from UCF suffered an issue Monday at its Launch Site One in West Texas, according to the space company. The uncrewed mission, which is part of the New Shepard program, carried 36 payloads from K-12 schools, universities and STEM-focused organizations, according to a press release.
New year, same result: UCF Men's soccer beats Temple for 7th consecutive time
The UCF men’s soccer team kicked off conference play on Saturday by continuing its dominance over the Temple University Owls. Looking to add to its run of five straight conference tournament finals, UCF opened up conference play with a win. The Knights (4-1-0, 1-0-0 AAC) took care of business...
UCF volleyball sweeps Lipscomb on a historical day
UCF volleyball concluded the Jayhawk Classic Saturday with a sweep over Lipscomb and finished undefeated in a non-conference play for the first time ever, according to UCF Athletics. The Knights (8-0) had control of the match the whole time, winning their sets in comfortable fashion. UCF would go on to...
