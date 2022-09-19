ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After offseason moves, Ravens still having secondary issues

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Marcus Williams has already contributed three interceptions in two games since joining the Baltimore Ravens. Problem is, that’s not really the story when it comes to this team’s secondary. As the Ravens prepare for this week’s trip to New England, they’re trying to figure out how to avoid a repeat of Sunday’s fourth-quarter collapse in their 42-38 loss to Miami. Baltimore allowed four touchdown passes in that final period and six in the game, and in the aftermath of those defensive breakdowns, the question is whether it’s an issue of talent, health, experience or preparation. Or perhaps some combination of the above.
Kirby Smart updates status of UGA TE Arik Gilbert

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to discuss the Week 3 win over South Carolina and the upcoming home game versus Kent State. Smart updated reporters on the status of Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, who did not travel with the team to Columbia for Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina.
Auburn tight end says he doesn't Deal well with losing

AUBURN, Alabama–The last time Auburn played Missouri in football Luke Deal was redshirting while Kerryon Johnson and the SEC West champion Tigers were dominating Mizzou in Columbia. This Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Deal and his teammates will be a part of the first Auburn-Missouri matchup since Auburn won 51-14 in 2017.
