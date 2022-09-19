ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Couldn't be prouder' of Elgton Jenkins

It's good for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back, and that's a massive understatement. In fact, it's great for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back. Just ask four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who gave praise to Green Bay's right tackle after a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers closing in on NFL history that will infuriate Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of making history–one that would absolutely crush the Chicago Bears even more. As if breaking the hearts of Bears fans isn’t enough, Rodgers and co. are about to take one thing that the Chicago fan base can be proud about in their history. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Packers are just one win away from tying the Bears’ record for the most wins in NFL history.
