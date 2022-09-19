Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road
No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season
Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
247Sports
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with coach Tedford following USC loss
Coach Jeff Tedford is trying to turn the page on a tough loss for the Fresno State Bulldogs to a top-10 team.
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 3-star 2023 DL Deijon Laffitte
USC added once again to the 2023 defensive line recruiting board with an offer to three-star Colony (Calif.) defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Laffitte is not rated in the 247Sports Composite but is the No. 150 defensive line prospect in the nation and the No. 152 recruit out of California in the 247Sports rankings. He holds Power 5 offers from Washington, Maryland, Washington State, Utah, Tennessee, Arizona State and Colorado among others.
sjvsun.com
San Joaquin Memorial books a big date on hardwood: Bronny James, Sierra Canyon.
LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. will compete in Fresno at the end of the year. Friday, San Joaquin Memorial announced that Los Angeles-based prep basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon School will play the Panthers on Dec. 3 at the Save Mart Center. Bronny, the son of NBA star LeBron James,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to honor newest Hall of Fame member
The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure © KTLA via YouTube. The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed.
Missing woman found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’
The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
Comments / 0