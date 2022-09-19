Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ksl.com
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi
Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake saved almost 3 billion gallons of water this season
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Public Utilities is celebrating that they lowered their water consumption by around 15% since April 1. Salt Lake City Public Utilities is one of the biggest water providers in the state. It provides water to Salt Lake, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and other surrounding areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
ksl.com
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for another way to travel into Idaho? There could soon be a train for that. Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future.
Utah drops from top spot in happiest state rankings
What exactly is harshing Utah's mellow? A year after being named the happiest state in the U.S., Utah has dropped from the top spot in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
Gephardt Daily
Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
upr.org
Utah mother starts ‘Sanpete Kindness’ movement after losing son to suicide
As part of a movement started by a woman who lost her son to suicide, inspirational messages like “You Can Do This” and “Tomorrow Matters” have been popping up throughout Utah with the intention of inspiring hope to those who need it and to console those who have experienced grief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
ksl.com
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
castlecountryradio.com
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
ksl.com
Flood watch issued for large chunk of Utah as monsoonal showers return
SALT LAKE CITY — A large portion of central and southeast Utah is under a flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday as monsoonal moisture returns to the state this week. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado offices issued a series of alerts ranging as far southwest as areas close to Zion National Park and north as areas near Strawberry Reservoir to large swaths of central and southeastern Utah. The flood watches go into effect at noon Tuesday and remain in place through Wednesday evening.
LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans
Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
Comments / 1