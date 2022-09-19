The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO