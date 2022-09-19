ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake saved almost 3 billion gallons of water this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Public Utilities is celebrating that they lowered their water consumption by around 15% since April 1. Salt Lake City Public Utilities is one of the biggest water providers in the state. It provides water to Salt Lake, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and other surrounding areas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
West Jordan, UT
Government
Local
Utah Government
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Cars
Local
Utah Cars
State
Utah State
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Person
Tiny Tim
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Utah imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
castlecountryradio.com

DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Flood watch issued for large chunk of Utah as monsoonal showers return

SALT LAKE CITY — A large portion of central and southeast Utah is under a flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday as monsoonal moisture returns to the state this week. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado offices issued a series of alerts ranging as far southwest as areas close to Zion National Park and north as areas near Strawberry Reservoir to large swaths of central and southeastern Utah. The flood watches go into effect at noon Tuesday and remain in place through Wednesday evening.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans

Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
HEBER CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT

