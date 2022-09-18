Read full article on original website
Partly sunny and warmer today and Wednesday
September 20, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast Today: partly sunny. High 82. Winds north 4-8 mph. Tonight: partly…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…
WSVA Allergy report for September 21, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 21, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
Time running out to vote for music series
Time is running out for folks to help Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series and they need your help. H-D-R is one of 36 cities nationwide that is in the running to receive one of the 10 grants. H-D-R Director of...
JMU announces STEM grant for low income students
James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
Shenandoah County schools on lock down after threat
Schools on the northern campus of Shenandoah County Public Schools were in locked down for some time yesterday after several school divisions throughout the commonwealth received a report of an active shooting incident. That is Jessica Sager, the school system’s coordinator of school and community relations, who sent out the...
Luray Memorial Drive project begins
Luray town officials remind folks that the Memorial Drive Corridor Improvements Project has begun construction. The project is planned to be completed next July. Officials say during construction, northbound traffic on Memorial Drive will be maintained with southbound traffic detoured on to Court Street. Drivers will need to make note...
Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte
WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
Plea deal for man accused in fatal crash
NOTE – crash happened near Harmony Square Shopping Center.
Search continues for Highland County inmate
Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped yesterday morning. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. Gwin is a 34-year-old white man with...
