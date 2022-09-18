Spotify started selling audiobooks in the US yesterday. It represents Part 2 of the company’s push to become a one-stop shop for your earholes (the first being podcasts). Spotify’s Head of Audiobooks Nir Zicherman said that the audiobook market is expanding by about 20% annually. What he didn’t say is that it’s dominated by one big player: Amazon. Its service, Audible, accounted for more than 40% of the audiobook market in 2018, according to data from Codex.

