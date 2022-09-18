Read full article on original website
Crooked QR codes
Calling out con artists, swindlers, and thieves for the crooks they are. I can’t be the only one yearning for the good old days of physical, laminated (albeit occasionally food-stained) restaurant menus. QR codes just don’t feel the same—I’m dining out to feel fancy and special, not to doomscroll like I’m on my couch eating takeout. As it turns out, though, there’s another reason to be scan averse.
Spotify sells audiobooks now
Spotify started selling audiobooks in the US yesterday. It represents Part 2 of the company’s push to become a one-stop shop for your earholes (the first being podcasts). Spotify’s Head of Audiobooks Nir Zicherman said that the audiobook market is expanding by about 20% annually. What he didn’t say is that it’s dominated by one big player: Amazon. Its service, Audible, accounted for more than 40% of the audiobook market in 2018, according to data from Codex.
