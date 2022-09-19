Trevor Immelman isn’t here to try and fool you. He knows what you’re thinking. As captain of the International team at this week’s Presidents Cup, he knows you might be more aware of who isn’t on his team than who is. He knows his squad are heavy underdogs and, as a broadcaster, he knows the media has that story to tell. But neither team has scored a point yet. It’s a race to 15 and it’s currently tied.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO