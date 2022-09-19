How to watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3 for free now – Bethic Twinstinct

Rick, Morty, Summer and our usual set of clones, aliens and assorted inter-dimensional characters are back from another instalment of Rick and Morty season 6. As ever, details are thin on the ground but, according to the teaser, we're back to video games only this time from home with episode 3 Bethic Twinstinc t.

The show is free-to-air in the UK and available with and without cable in the US now. Away from the UK this week? Follow our guide to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3

Air date: 18th September (US), 19th September (UK)

Time: 11pm ET, 4am BST

FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK)

Watch Rick and Morty anywhere: ExpressVPN

US stream: Adult Swim

Canada stream: Amazon Prime

Final episode: 6th November (US), 7th November (UK)

While the last episode saw the family stuck at intergalactic arcade Blips & Chitz, episode 3 seems to take us straight back to video games with a parody of Street Fighter called Gettin' to a Street Fight which includes Meth Mode and Pants-free mode as well as 1 and 2 Player.

Of course, with a title like Bethic Twinstinc , though, you'd expect something leaning heavily on Beth and the kick-ass clone/non-clone version of the family's matriarch. After seeing the two of them go back-to-back in action last time, perhaps episode 3 takes them off on an adventure of their own? Or perhaps not. The plot tagline simply reads 'Gotta love yourself or no one else ever will, broh'. Anyone else feel a shudder?

Head over to Channel 4 to watch the new episode for free. Make sure you know how to watch a Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3 with a VPN when you're away from home

Watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3 free online

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In the UK, Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3 is free to watch on Channel 4 . Simply sign up to Channel 4's All 4 streaming service and you're at the races.

The episode will be simulcast on with Adult Swim in the US on E4, on September 19th at 4am BST. It’ll then available to stream on the All4 service.

Of course, Channel 4 is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 4 from overseas .

Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have an All 4 account, you won't be able to stream Rick and Morty when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up View Deal

How to use a VPN for Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3

Using a VPN for Rick and Morty is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Rick and Morty , you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy Rick and Morty season 6 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3

In the US, Rick and Morty is exclusive to Adult Swim, which is the late-night portion of Cartoon Network. Episode 3 of series 6 debuts at 11pm ET on Sunday – that's 4am on Monday UK time.

Outside the US this week? US nationals can use a VPN to watch from abroad.

Another option is to watch Cartoon Network via Sling TV or other cable cutting services. You'll want the Sling Blue package for access to Adult Swim. New users get 50 percent off their first month.

Don't forget: lucky UK viewers can watch Rick and Morty free on Channel 4 .

Outside the UK? You can watch Channel 4 from wherever you are using a VPN . Instructions just above.

Rick and Morty season 6 | 50 percent off Sling TV

Catch Rick and Morty, tonnes of sport and all kinds of other great drama and comedy shows with 50 percent off your first month of Sling TV Blue. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Canada: watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3

In Canada, Rick and Morty season 6, episode 3 is available in tandem with the US on Sunday night via StackTV, which is one of the Amazon Prime Video Channels. With Amazon Prime Video Channels you only pay for the ones you want and it's exclusive to Prime members.

You can also pick up Adult Swim on FuboTV. FuboTV is $19.99 per month in Canada and comes with a 7-day free trial .

Don't forget: lucky UK viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 6 free on Channel 4. Outside the UK? You can watch Channel 4 from wherever you are using a VPN . Instructions above.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6 sign-up to Amazon Prime

New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch as much as they can handle for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's $9.99 per month or $99 a year. No contract; cancel anytime.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Channel 4, Netflix and more