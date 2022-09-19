Read full article on original website
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
csengineermag.com
BULLARD WINS A 2022 PRO TOOL INNOVATION AWARD
This week Bullard received a Pro Tool Innovation Award for the GVX Blasting Respirator. Gathering a diverse team of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradesmen, and media professionals, the votes were counted for the most innovative construction and outdoor power equipment industry products in the world. Judging the 10th annual PTIA Awards exposed revealed an amazing array of truly innovative power and hand tools, tool accessories, fasteners, and other products submitted by many of the top manufacturers in the industry. Here’s what the Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges had to say about the GVX Blasting Respirator:
Helium Taps T-Mobile For Broader 5G Coverage
Decentralized wireless network Helium has signed a partnership with mobile network heavyweight T-Mobile. The deal is valid for five years and will power broader 5G coverage for users. Nova Labs, the company behind the blockchain-backed network, announced the T-Mobile deal along with a new crypto reward initiative for network users.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres
Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
NAVEE TECH Launches the Electric Scooter S65/N65/N40 in the Spanish Market
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Recently NAVEE TECH launched NAVEE S65, N65 and N40 E-scooters. People are head over heels about these unique city commuters. The S65 E-scooter launched on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform, in May and the goal was 100% funded in less than 5 minutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005898/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Toyota is Working on Five Technologies of the Future Right Now
Toyota is spending billions to keep drivers safe and the air clean with new technology.
Asahi Kasei Introduces New XYRON™ mPPE Grades – Versatile Materials for Improved Efficiency of 5G Applications
NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- To meet the increasing demand for materials that boost the efficiency of 5G applications, Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, is currently introducing new grades of its modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON™ to the European and North American markets. The combination of PPE with other polymers such as polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) or polystyrene (PS) allows this family of high-performance compounds to feature a broad range of properties, exceeding those of conventional materials used for telecommunication applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005167/en/ The recycled PET/PPE alloys use approximately 40% post-consumer recycled resins – recovered from PET bottles and other items – while retaining excellent mechanical properties and lower dielectric properties than PBT and GF materials (available in the US, China, India and Japan). In addition, XYRON™ grades for MID (molded interconnected device) antennas feature low dielectric permittivity, low loss tangent and high hydrolysis resistance. Simulation results indicate that the use of these materials in MID antennas can improve total efficiency by as much as 1 dB compared to the polycarbonate (PC) materials conventionally used for this purpose. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Nvidia debuts new products for robotics developers, including Jetson Orin Nano
Isaac Sim, which launched in open beta last June, allows designers to simulate robots interacting with mockups of the real world (think digital re-creations of warehouses and factory floors). Users can generate datasets from simulated sensors to train the models on real-world robots, leveraging synthetic data from batches of parallel, unique simulations to improve the model’s performance.
Nissan Develops New Tech That Can "Inactivate" Viruses
Nissan announces that it has worked with Tohoku University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences to develop a new technology that inactivates viruses. According to the release, the collaboration leverages "Nissan’s technologies and expertise in automotive development, and the Tohoku University faculty’s technologies related to drug development, drug evaluation, and other pharmaceutical sciences, catalyst preparation, and catalyst performance evaluation."
yankodesign.com
Top 10 solar-powered designs to achieve an eco-friendly lifestyle in 2022
It’s 2022 and we need to get as eco-friendly as we can! We can no more continue living the way we always have, ignoring the needs of the environment and being insensitive to Mother Earth. Living a more conscious life also includes taking into consideration our energy sources. Curbing fossil fuel consumption has now become a priority, and we have a more positive energy source in mind as an alternative – the Sun! Solar power is taking the world by storm. Designers and architects are coming up with solar-powered products, homes, hotels, offices, and automobiles! Solar energy can be used to power almost every object we use in our day-to-day lives. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of product designs backed up by the sun for you – from a Tesla trailer with solar panels to a luxury yacht that runs 100% on solar energy!
Delta-Q Technologies Discusses 3-in-1 Charging Solution
During the Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), Rod Dayrit from Delta-Q Technologies talked with us about the three-in-one charging station on display. The team was proud to be sharing the XV3300 during the iVT Expo. Watch the video to learn more.
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO. Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects. The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine...
University subject profile: aerospace engineering
Aerospace engineering explores the design, analysis and testing of aeronautical and aerospace vehicles. You will study aircraft design, flight mechanics and fluid dynamics, as well as reliability, safety and airworthiness. It will also include aviation studies, covering topics such as the environmental impact of airlines, operational efficiency and time-keeping in the industry.
thefastmode.com
LG Tests Next-Gen 6G THz Band
LG Electronics (LG) has reaffirmed its global leadership in mobile network technology, successfully testing the wireless transmission and reception of 6G terahertz (THz) data –at a frequency range of 155 to 175 GHz – over a distance of 320 meters outdoors. The milestone, achieved on September 7 at...
TechCrunch
These autonomous, wireless robots could dance on a human hair
Now, you may remember a similarly small machine from a few months ago, sitting proudly on the rim of a penny. Small, yes — but calling it a robot isn’t quite accurate. It was a tiny machine, for sure, but it operated through being repeatedly heated and cooled, leading it to expand and contract its legs.
US News and World Report
Israel Considers Shutting Copper Networks in Shift to Fibre Optics
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their...
ComicBook
Among Us x Hololive Collaboration Released
The latest Among Us collaboration is now live, giving players the opportunity to snag a large number of new cosmetics based on various VTubers from hololive productions. The Among Us x hololive Cosmicube was added as part of version v2022.9.20, and it costs 110 Stars. The Cosmicube will only be available through December 20th, so fans interested in purchasing it have a few months to do so before the promotion comes to an end. The Cosmicube will include access to the following cosmetic items:
Nature.com
3D optical illusion as visualisation tools in spatial planning and development
Spatial planning and development use various visualisation methods. Technological advancements in visualisation techniques have allowed imaging to shift from 2 to 3D dimensions. 3D optical illusion, which converts information recorded in the digital form into a three-dimensional presentation, can be a new tool for presenting spatial development solutions. Since a optical illusion is a direct spatial presentation, it requires neither specialist preparation nor spatial imagination. For this reason, it can become an effective means of visual communication with the public in the area of spatial planning and development. This article shows an example of the imaging of a model element of spatial development (a building) using the 3D illusion technique. Collected opinions of the test group of viewers confirm the usefulness of this tool. The presented 3D visualisation effect evoked positive reactions among the viewers. The use of the hologram technique in spatial planning and development appears to be justified and is an interesting research trend.
Keysight Technologies, Jiyun Technologies Collaborate to Deliver a Tailored, Compact Battery Test System
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Jiyun Technologies to develop and deliver a tailored, compact battery test system for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005713/en/ Keysight Technologies battery test system at Jiyun (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mouser Electronics Expands Line Card with 35+ New Manufacturer Brands
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005830/en/ Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. (Image source: “flashmovie - stock.adobe.com”)
