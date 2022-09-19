Read full article on original website
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
iOS 16.1 beta 2 brings back iOS 15 Lock Screen charging indicator
A lot has changed with the iOS 16 Lock Screen redesign. One of the things left behind by Apple was a charging indicator at the top of the screen showing how much the battery had been charged. It was previously available with iOS 15, and it’s now back with iOS 16.1 beta 2.
How to set up Windows Subsystem for Android on your Windows 11 PC
Gone are the days when you needed an emulator to run Android apps on Windows. Windows Subsystem for Android allows you to install Android apps on your Windows 11 machine easily. Unlike some of the best Chromebooks that come with the Google Play Store preinstalled, installing Android apps using Windows Subsystem for Android isn't that easy. Windows Subsystem for Android was announced during the Windows 11 launch, but Microsoft hasn't made it available on all Windows 11 builds. However, there is a clever way to install Android apps on any Windows 11 PC.
inputmag.com
How to mark messages as unread in iOS 16
With the deluge of notifications we receive on a daily basis, it’s not always easy to respond right away. Luckily, iOS 16 has your back with a new feature that allows you to mark an message as unread even after you’ve read it. The move is a departure...
iOS 16: What to do when you download new iPhone software update
iOS 16, the biggest update to the iPhone in a year, is finally here.With a focus on personalisation, it changes the way you will use your iPhone, whether it is new or old. And it is available as a free download, now.This year, the changes are relatively minor – and some of the biggest of them haven’t even arrived yet, or require the new iPhone 14. But there are still a number of things to delve into once you have downloaded the new software.Here are all the important changes to try out when the new software is downloaded and installed.Change your...
Using Chrome? Check for this update right away
Photo by Philipp Katzenberger on UnsplashGoogle released an important security patch for its web browser. Here's what to know about the vulnerability—and the fix.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Switch Between Light and Dark Mode in macOS
On Macs, you have two appearance modes for controlling the look of applications and windows, Light Mode and Dark Mode. Both modes have their uses, and it can be helpful to switch between the two modes throughout the day. Thankfully, macOS allows you to set your Mac to automatically switch...
CNET
3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
Ars Technica
Microsoft commits to updating Windows 11 once per year, and also all the time
When we reviewed Windows 11 last fall, one of our biggest concerns was that we’d need to wait until the fall of 2022 to see changes or improvements to its new—and sometimes rough—user interface:. Throughout the rest of this review, we'll identify a sizable list of early...
TechRadar
How to download the Windows 11 2022 update for your PC right now
After the release of Windows 11 back in October 2021, users have been awaiting the first major update to Microsoft's operating system since its debut, and it's finally here. With the new features being available to test in the company's Insider program (opens in new tab) for most of 2022, the 2022 update brings these to everyone, such as tabs in File Explorer, better customization for the taskbar, and a bunch of Accessibility features, such as Live Captions across Windows 11.
iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to customize iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos
The headlining new feature with iOS 16 is the ability to make custom Lock Screens. From widgets, fonts, photos, new wallpapers, and more, follow along for a hands-on look at how to create a custom iOS 16 Lock Screen on iPhone. The major new software release for iPhone is here...
CNET
Skip the iOS 16 FOMO: Download the iPhone Update Today
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is here, and there's a collection of cool new features to try out. There are a few annoying features, too, but you can always disable those. The latest mobile software update includes the ability to unsend and edit text messages, a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos and the battery percentage returning to the status bar. But you can't try them out until you install iOS 16.
Engadget
Apple will fix iOS 16's annoying copy and paste prompts
Your iPhone isn't supposed to nag you quite so often. Apple has another bug to quash in iOS 16. Senior manager Ron Huang told a MacRumors reader that the company will fix the frequent permissions prompts when you try to copy and paste content between apps. This is "absolutely not expected behavior," Huang said. While Apple didn't spot the problem internally, the manager acknowledged that others were dealing with the problem.
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
TechCrunch
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about
One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
Cult of Mac
Fix for incessant iOS 16 ‘allow paste’ pop-ups in development
A pop-up window in iOS 16 asking iPhone users to approve pasting into an app appears far more often than it should, according to an Apple executive. A fix is on the way. All too many people using iOS 16 quickly became familiar with a pop-up window asking if they will allow one application to receive something pasted from another app. They see the alert constantly. It comes up whenever they attempt to paste text into an app.
CNET
These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
