ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM

Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
desotocountynews.com

Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000

Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Ole Miss Asks ‘Where Are You Going?’ in Latest TV Commercial

The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born. “There is an energy and a vibrancy that you can feel at Ole...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Atlanta, GA
desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Georgia#American Football#College Football#College Sports
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary

DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Fox News

Eliza Fletcher update: Jogger's murder suspect Cleotha Henderson returns to court

The Memphis ex-con accused of the abduction and murder of a jogging mother of two earlier this month returned to court Monday, facing even more charges. Cleotha Henderson, 38, is accused of forcing Eliza Fletcher into his vehicle during her pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, killing her and concealing evidence. Police found her remains days later behind a vacant home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charge

A Mississippi man has been arrested on sexual battery of a child and child molestation charges. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a minor being sexually assaulted by a friend of family. Investigators began an investigation regarding the incident. On Monday September...
OXFORD, MS
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Water Tower Festival is Saturday

Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy