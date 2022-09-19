Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM
Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000
Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin warns his players of ‘rat poison’ following 3-0 start
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin warned his players of “rat poison” following the Rebels’ 3-0 start. WATCH:
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Asks ‘Where Are You Going?’ in Latest TV Commercial
The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born. “There is an energy and a vibrancy that you can feel at Ole...
desotocountynews.com
New recruits answer the call
Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
wtva.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
desotocountynews.com
Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary
DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
Eliza Fletcher update: Jogger's murder suspect Cleotha Henderson returns to court
The Memphis ex-con accused of the abduction and murder of a jogging mother of two earlier this month returned to court Monday, facing even more charges. Cleotha Henderson, 38, is accused of forcing Eliza Fletcher into his vehicle during her pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, killing her and concealing evidence. Police found her remains days later behind a vacant home.
Mississippi man arrested on child molestation charge
A Mississippi man has been arrested on sexual battery of a child and child molestation charges. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a minor being sexually assaulted by a friend of family. Investigators began an investigation regarding the incident. On Monday September...
Wormy Weather: Does an increase of silkworms mean chilly weather is headed our way?
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Our FOX13 meteorologists use all kinds of science and technology to forecast the weather, but some people want to leave it up to a worm that lives in hardwood trees around the Mid-South. Some say those worms tell of a big chill heading our way.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
Mississippi man, out on bond, arrested in connection with string of catalytic converter thefts
A Mississippi man, already out on bond on a felony charge, was arrested in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts. On September 1, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to business in the 400 block of US 278 west for a report of vehicles with missing catalytic converters.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
desotocountynews.com
Water Tower Festival is Saturday
Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
Man with huge knife at fast-food restaurant taken into custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tense moments at a fast-food restaurant in southeast Shelby County led to the arrest of a man who was seen with a large knife surrounded by deputies. It unfolded at about 6:15 Tuesday night at a Zaxby’s on Hacks Cross Road just north of Highway 385.
actionnews5.com
Homeowners left Homeless: Shelby County owns more tax sale properties than any investor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Archie Robinson nearly lost his home when it was sold to an investor in a tax sale, but research by The Investigators show most properties sold in Shelby County tax sales aren’t purchased by investors, but by the county itself. When Robinson moved into the...
