A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
‘How to be a HOT GIRL on the internet’: A Google-sponsored influencer says it’s avoiding misinformation, according to a TikTok ad with 30 million views
TikToker Eli Rallo says her advice on how to avoid misinformation will teach you how to be a “hot girl on the internet.”
Google Beware! TikTok Is Now Challenging Its Search Leadership: Report
China-based ByteDance-owned TikTok has taken the social media world by storm and has emerged as a serious contender to the likes of Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Snap, Inc’s SNAP Snapchat. TikTok, which is loved for its entertainment-focused short videos, is now increasingly presenting a new use case, according...
TechCrunch
33% of US TikTok users say they regularly get their news on the app, up from 22% in 2020
Meanwhile, nearly every other social media site saw declines across that same metric — including, in particular, Facebook, where now only 44% of its users report regularly getting their news there, down from 54% just two years ago. This data suggests TikTok has grown from being just an entertainment...
A Chinese influencer said he will 'not admit defeat' after a video of him with swollen lips from eating a live wasp led to backlash
A Chinese influencer known as Wang Can faced backlash and was reportedly banned from China's version of TikTok, Douyin, after a wasp-eating video stunt.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg: The metaverse will unfold in 3 steps, and one is happening ‘sooner than I thought'
Whether you're strapping in for a Peloton ride or buying up virtual real estate, Mark Zuckerberg says you've joined the metaverse. On an August episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said the evolution of virtual reality will unfold similarly to computers and cell phones: Gamers are the first to explore new technology, followed by mainstream users who want to use it to socialize.
TikTok's Answer To BeReal Launches In Multiple Countries After US Debut
TikTok’s answer to BeReal has reportedly begun to appear as a standalone app in several countries. What Happened: TikTok Now was launched in some regions outside the United States on Sept. 18, reported TechCrunch, citing data from digital and mobile intelligence provider Sensor Tower. Data indicates that the independent...
Laid-off Snap employees are fielding dozens of messages from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix recruiters
Recruiters from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix are clamoring to interview former Snap employees who were laid off earlier this summer.
Betway fined for advertising on children’s pages of West Ham website
Gambling giant Betway has been fined more than £400,000 for advertising on a children’s colouring page on West Ham United’s website.A logo linking to the bookmaker’s website appeared on two pages designed for young fans of the Premier League club, breaking the Gambling Commission’s rules on social responsibility, between 2020 and 2021.One breach lasted for three weeks but a logo on another page – where children could print and colour in a picture of a teddy bear – remained for more than 18 months.Although the commission said it took the issue “extremely seriously”, campaigners claimed the “small” penalty would be...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Buddha: The Great Departure Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Buddha: The Great Departure right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka Masato Sakai Ai Orikasa Junko Takeuchi Satomi Korogi. Geners: Adventure Animation Drama History. Director: Kouzou Morishita. Release Date: May 28, 2011. About. Prince Siddhartha is heir to...
Digiday
As Walmart adds TikTok, Snap, Roku and others to its marketplace, GroupM evaluates the whole sector
A clear indicator of a media segment’s growth potential is how many agencies pay close attention to it. By that measure, e-commerce and retail media rank quite highly, as WPP’s GroupM issued a deep dive into the economics of both segments and Walmart expanded its partnerships on its marketplace, Connect, to include social platforms and ad-tech providers.
The Verge
TikTok’s BeReal clone app is gaining traction outside the US
TikTok Now, a standalone BeReal copycat app, is now available in markets outside the US, TechCrunch reports. The TikTok Now feature was first announced last week and is built into the TikTok app for US users. The app has gained traction in the days following its release on September 18th....
US News and World Report
Warner Music Names YouTube Business Head Kyncl as CEO
(Reuters) - Warner Music Group Corp on Wednesday named Robert Kyncl as its chief executive officer, handing the reins to the outgoing YouTube business head as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams. Kyncl will take over from Warner Music's longest-tenured Chief Executive Steve Cooper, who is set...
TechCrunch
Tencent lays off nearly all of staff at its gaming site Fanbyte
Tencent is the world’s biggest gaming company and the most valuable company in China, holding a stake in dozens of international game studios and gaming companies: Riot Games, Epic Games, Roblox, Discord, Pocket Gems, you name it. Tencent also owns WeChat, the Chinese social media superapp, as well as Tencent Music.
Engadget
Twitch is banning major gambling websites in October
So far, the list of banned sites include some of the most well-known ones out there, including Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com and Roobet.com. Not a surprise, since you could already find plenty of streams on Twitch with gambling content from those domains. Twitch says that it "may identify others" going forward, so the list of banned websites will likely grow longer. The website will continue allowing websites that focus on certain types of gambling content, though, including sports betting, fantasy sports and poker.
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
TechCrunch
BeReal reportedly considers paid features in lieu of advertisements
But BeReal is only two years old, operating off of its $30 million Series A round, led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel. Unlike the social apps with billions of users that are trying to copy it, BeReal has not yet figured out how to monetize yet. According to a report from the Financial Times, the app is looking toward paid features or subscriptions for income, as opposed to inundating users with ads (see: Instagram).
