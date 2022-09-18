ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WATCH: Justin Fields scores a rushing TD vs. Packers

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcoS4_0i0vGa9Z00

The Green Bay Packers may have scored the first points of the game, but the Chicago Bears got the first touchdown. After the Packers went up 3-0 on their opening possession, the Bears responded with a scoring drive of their own that resulted in six points.

The offense orchestrated a drive that took seven plays and went 71 yards, relying heavily on the ground game with a little trickery as well. It was capped by a three-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields got the touchdown, but it was set up thanks to running back David Montgomery. The fourth-year veteran had four carries for 38 yards as the Bears pounded the ball down the field. He also was involved in a flea flicker that had Fields fire a pass to Equanimeous St. Brown.

The offense did its job out of the gate, but trail Green Bay 10-7 after the Packers responded with their own touchdown drive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Couldn't be prouder' of Elgton Jenkins

It's good for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back, and that's a massive understatement. In fact, it's great for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back. Just ask four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who gave praise to Green Bay's right tackle after a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers 27, Bears 10: Breakdown of Green Bay's Week 2 win

With Sunday’s win in primetime, the Green Bay Packers have now won seven in a row against the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers and the offense scored three touchdowns in a 27-10 win over Chicago and looked much more in sync than they did last week. Green Bay’s pass defense also produced a much better performance as they held the Bears to just 48 total yards through the air.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday

A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL QB Tiers after Week 2: Sure, there's Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Then who?

We’ve got two weeks of data relating to NFL offenses and the quarterbacks who run them. Let’s overreact. This limited sample size creates an interesting, if not especially accurate, baseline for QB performance as the 2022 regular season rolls forward. While the league’s best and worst quarterbacks have been obvious, it can be difficult separating the up-and-down play of veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady or emerging passers like Kyler Murray from a deep pool of players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equanimeous St Brown#American Football#Td#The Green Bay Packers#The Chicago Bears#Nbc
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy