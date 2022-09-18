Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
DOGE’s >7 billion market cap may be obstructing a bullish comeback as per…
Financial guru and wealth management expert, Michael Gayed, was of the opinion that Dogecoin’s [DOGE] current market is an obstacle to reviving the bull market. According to him, a $7 billion market cap for the meme cryptocurrency should not be existing in a bear market condition. At press time,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Is this the point where investors ‘call it quits’
CryptoQuant analyst, Greatest_Trader, revealed that there was possible selling pressure from Bitcoin’s [BTC] long-term investors. This opinion may not be surprising, especially as BTC led its investors into losses after falling from $22,000 on 13 September. Since then, the king coin has failed to recover and has been trading...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] traders going long must know these Q3 stats
Cryptocurrency research platform Messari, in a new report, assessed the performance of Ethereum [ETH] in Q3 2022. Titled “State of Ethereum Q3 2022,” Messari found that the blockchain witnessed an uptick in activity on the network in Q3 over the last quarter. However, the network also logged some sectoral declines and suffered a general drop in revenue due to the activities of Layer 2 scaling solutions.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Is the king of altcoins eyeing Bitcoin’s throne post the Merge
The Merge has finally launched on Ethereum [ETH] and nothing has been the same ever since. What had hoped to be a major bullish event has turned into a short-term beacon of pain for ETH traders. However, the post-Merge crypto market is witnessing a strange trend reversal as Ethereum‘s trading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Will SOL enter Q4 in the green light? These reasons may convince you…
Solana [SOL] wasn’t at its best last week as it registered a more than 8% decline in its value. Though the current bearish market condition was a factor that led to this result, there were several metrics that also played a role in this recent decline. At the time...
ambcrypto.com
What Cardano [ADA] holders can expect after Vasil upgrade
In a Twitter post, on 21 September, Input Output Hong Kong(IOHK) confirmed that Cardano is ready for the upgrade. According to the Cardano team, the upgrade is currently active due to the simultaneous achievement of all three “critical mass indications.”. According to the tweet, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges, or more...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu forms a bearish structure; here’s how you can benefit
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu investors have seen the meme coin gain nearly 150% measured from the bottom in mid-May to the top in mid-August. At the time of writing, a chunk...
ambcrypto.com
Can Shiba Inu [SHIB] keep calm despite declining DeFi, NFT volume
Shiba Inu has once again topped the list of whale’s interest. This interest may have been prompted by Shiba Inu’s efforts to build on the metaverse. However, Shiba Inu hasn’t been able to perform well in the NFT and DeFi market. Can whales really help SHIB?. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Why ETHPoW’s >40% surge post the Merge shouldn’t get miners all elated
ETHPoW, in contrast to its recent development, rallied 44.85% from its value on 19 September. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency went from $0.480 to trade at $6.73 at press time. For its investors, this could be a sigh of relief since the breakdown of servers led to a massive loss...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Surges, supports, and everything untold amid upcoming Vasil upgrade
With the Cardano [ADA] Vasil hard fork billed for 22 September, quite a few interesting things have been happening. Few weeks after its launch, Aada, a lending protocol on the Cardano mainnet, increased in a way no one could have predicted. According to DeFiLlama, Aada had contributed a whopping $219...
ambcrypto.com
ETH’s upsetting post-Merge performance could have a lot do with this one factor
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin witnessed a major rejection near the $1,420 mark as of 22 September. ETH went down by over 20% in a week despite the Merge hype. There further remained a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Various narratives such as “sell the news” began surfacing soon after the Merge went live.
ambcrypto.com
Tether: Bitcoin inflation probe takes new turn; can USDT withstand the pressure
Tether [USDT] seems to have returned to hitting the rocks. In a new development, a New York court ordered Tether to provide its financial records to prove its innocence in a case that saw it cost crypto traders over $1 trillion. In 2019, several crypto traders joined hands and prosecuted...
ambcrypto.com
Dubai grants Binance the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ license- Here’s why
Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has granted the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, following which it can offer crypto-related services to both retail and institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from now onwards. Binance was issued a provisional...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto app downloads have interesting figure to surprise traders
Cryptocurrency trading and wallet app downloads have fallen by 55% year-over-year (YoY) through the third quarter due to sluggish market trends, says a recent Apptopia report. The report surveyed market trends around fintech companies and concluded that the “negative sentiment has gone too far.” Among the fintech segments worst hit by the economic crisis, the cryptocurrency industry leads the pack.
ambcrypto.com
SOL’s Q4 could be trader-friendly; its reasons might amaze you
Solana [SOL] seems to have been long forgotten recently with other blockchains, such as Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] grabbing the headlines. The network has long been scrutinized for its outages over the years. However, Solana developers have been actively trying to fix these issues and create a secure hassle-free...
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot’s network achievements garner some support for an ailing DOT
Development activity on Polkadot [DOT] reached an all-time high among other blockchains. This is a major feat for the network as it continues to thrive by introducing upgrades at regular intervals. Polkadot Insider, a Polkadot-dedicted Twitter handle, also posted an update about this milestone in a recent post. Will these...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Merge bloodshed couldn’t deter these weak macro benefits
Ethereum, the largest altcoin is down by 25% over the past seven days. Clearly, the much-hyped Merge narratives failed to work their ‘expected’ charm. Despite the fundamental change in its emission dynamics, the event resulted in a “sell the news” development in the price. Now, the...
ambcrypto.com
Utopia crypto owners can make anonymous purchases at 1,800+ online stores
Fully decentralized privacy currency Utopia transforms the e-commerce payment landscape. It solves issues for customers for merchants alike, enabling anonymous online purchases across over 1,800 online shops. The role of privacy in the online payment space needs to change. In today’s landscape, neither consumers nor merchants can benefit from any...
ambcrypto.com
ETH outflows over last month stood at $80 million- Decoding details
Weeks leading up to the Ethereum merge were marked by skepticism amongst investors, with many doubtful of the success of the network’s transition into a proof-of-stake mechanism. This led to increased outflows for the leading alt. Following the merge on 15 September, CoinShares, in its latest edition of the...
ambcrypto.com
DOT may move to double-digits soon thanks to this Polkadot staking protocol
Bifrost finance, a leading parachain on Polkadot [DOT], posted a tweet on 18 September. The tweet stated that Polkadot’s new staking protocol witnessed considerable growth with 121,551 vDOT successfully minted (tokens). And all this just within 30 hours of the launch of vDOT. However, the question remains: Will the...
Comments / 0