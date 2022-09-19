ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Colts Tried Out Six Players

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
ClutchPoints

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs Focus News And More.

5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers game

Breaking down 5 observations after Thursday night’s Victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs took a big step towards winning their 7th straight AFC west title by winning a gritty hard-fought game vs not only their division rival, but one many people have to overthrow the Chiefs for kings of the division in the Los Angeles Chargers and wanted to give a few observations I came to after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Chiefs: Initial injury report for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) were on the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts are looking to move on from arguably the worst loss of the Frank Reich era, the Chiefs are comfortably 2-0 at the top of their division and are coming off of a few extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 2.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the team shifts its focus to the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. He addressed a few things that popped up during the Week 2 game on “Thursday Night Football” and also looked ahead to provide some key updates before the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs Focus News And More.

AFC West Breakdown

Here are my fact-based takes on the AFC West after the first 2 weeks!. With the exception of a doubleheader for Monday Night Football, week 2 of the NFL season has come to a close. Over the offseason, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions and these matchups were highly anticipated. It was unknown how the season would play out and many expected it to be the most competitive division in football. It surely has been interesting, however, it has not been as competitive as expected(yet anyways). After beating the Chargers on TNF, the Chiefs are undefeated and lead the division. The Los Angeles Chargers fall into second with a record of 1-1.
247Sports

Combo guard Marqueas Bell commits to Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri State added a key target from the high school class of 2023 on Monday night when they added an in state prospect. Fresh off of an official visit to SEMO, 6-foot-3 combo guard Marqueas Bell of Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill tells 247Sports that he has committed to head coach Brad Korn and the Redhawks.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

