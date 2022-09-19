Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker
Colts Tried Out Six Players
Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars
After another embarrassing showing, the Colts’ head decision-makers should be feeling the heat.
Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs now have sole possession of first place in the AFC West. After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football,” the Chiefs are the only unbeaten team left in the division. Here’s how the standings look after Week 2:. Kansas City Chiefs...
7 duds from the Colts' putrid loss to Jaguars in Week 2
There’s no easy way to describe the performance the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) put on the field Sunday during the 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 2 at TIAA Bank Field. Not only did the Colts fail to end the losing streak down in Duval County—extending it...
Free Bet for Chiefs-Colts on FanDuel for Week 3 (Chiefs’ Offense Bounces Back)
This betting stuff is easy when you don’t even have to risk your own money. As the Kansas City Chiefs gun for a 3-0 start taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has a ridiculous $1,000 free bet offer exclusively for Chiefs fans. If you saw $1,000...
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers game
Breaking down 5 observations after Thursday night’s Victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs took a big step towards winning their 7th straight AFC west title by winning a gritty hard-fought game vs not only their division rival, but one many people have to overthrow the Chiefs for kings of the division in the Los Angeles Chargers and wanted to give a few observations I came to after the game.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Colts vs. Chiefs: Initial injury report for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) were on the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts are looking to move on from arguably the worst loss of the Frank Reich era, the Chiefs are comfortably 2-0 at the top of their division and are coming off of a few extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 2.
Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts fall in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings?
3 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability
The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the team shifts its focus to the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. He addressed a few things that popped up during the Week 2 game on “Thursday Night Football” and also looked ahead to provide some key updates before the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 3.
AFC West Breakdown
Here are my fact-based takes on the AFC West after the first 2 weeks!. With the exception of a doubleheader for Monday Night Football, week 2 of the NFL season has come to a close. Over the offseason, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions and these matchups were highly anticipated. It was unknown how the season would play out and many expected it to be the most competitive division in football. It surely has been interesting, however, it has not been as competitive as expected(yet anyways). After beating the Chargers on TNF, the Chiefs are undefeated and lead the division. The Los Angeles Chargers fall into second with a record of 1-1.
247Sports
Combo guard Marqueas Bell commits to Southeast Missouri
Southeast Missouri State added a key target from the high school class of 2023 on Monday night when they added an in state prospect. Fresh off of an official visit to SEMO, 6-foot-3 combo guard Marqueas Bell of Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill tells 247Sports that he has committed to head coach Brad Korn and the Redhawks.
