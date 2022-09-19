Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Thunder Chickens score 17 tries in 111-0 victory over SIU
CARBONDALE, IL - After the disappointment of having the match with Lindenwood last Saturday canceled due to a lack of referee availability, the Thunder Chickens headed down to Carbondale to take on Southern Illinois University in their first conference match of the fall. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Sophie Baker ranks 7,018th in Girls' 16 singles bracket in week ending Aug. 19
Chicago tennis player Juanita Smith won 138 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 26. Their 138 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
spotonillinois.com
Negative % change for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin in last year
The following residential sales were reported in Elburn in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $300,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,513 for the previous year. 533 SARATOGA Dr.North of Keslinger Rd$300,000Property Tax (2020):... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Burbank weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 20
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Sept. 10 in Tinley Park was 1,131 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Panduit Corporation for a cable management assembly. It was filed on Aug.... ★...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
3 shot, 1 of which was killed, in shooting South of Washington Park
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon. Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three...
spotonillinois.com
Exploring 'Three Decades of Etching'
Artists Tony Fitzpatrick and Danny Torres join Rick Kogan to discuss Tony's career and new show, "The Years: Three Decades of Etching," at the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. Later, Tony talks about some of the more notable and impactful moments in his life.
spotonillinois.com
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA:NYQ) in Chicago shares down 19.16% in one year
Shares in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE:BTQ), based in Chicago, fell on Wall Street in the week ending Sept. 17. The lowest share price reached in the week was $119.14 compared to a high of $123.73. Cboe Global Markets Inc. in Chicago employs 1,200 people and has reported $210,000,000...
spotonillinois.com
City of Dekalb Citizens' Environmental Commission met June 2
City of Dekalb Citizens' Environmental Commission met June 2. Here are the minutes provided by the commission: The Citizens' Environmental Commission (CEC) held a regular business meeting on June 2, 2022, in the Second Floor Training Room at the DeKalb Police Department. Chair Steve... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Negative % change for Equity Commonwealth (EQC PR D:NYQ) in Chicago in last year
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -15.72 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 16. On Sept. 16, shares in the United Airlines Holdings Inc. company were selling at $37.48. One year before, these shares were trading at $44.47. United Airlines...
spotonillinois.com
City of Woodstock Historic Preservation Commission met Aug. 22
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. CALL TO ORDER / ROLL CALL 2. MINUTES 3. PUBLIC COMMENT - In accordance with the Illinois Open Meetings Act, the general public may address the Commission. Additional comment...
spotonillinois.com
City of Dekalb Planning & Zoning Commission met Sept. 6
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: A. ROLL CALL B. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (Additions or Deletions) C. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. August 15, 2022D. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION (Open Floor to Anyone Wishing to Speak on Record) E. NEW BUSINESS... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:57. Which...
Comments / 0