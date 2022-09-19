ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting

By NewsOne Staff
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drvjO_0i0v93W500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPhn1_0i0v93W500

Chaka Zulu attends the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


N early three months after he was shot in the back, music executive and Disturbing Tha Peace Records co-founder Chaka Zulu has been charged for his alleged actions during the June incident. Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , support poured in from artists across social m,edia including 50 Cent, Lil Jon, Keri Hilson and Kandi Burruss. Gabrielle Union, Tika Sumpter and Jaleel White expressed support for Zulu in the comments section of a statemred on Instagram. Family friend, former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed, has also shown public support for Zulu since he was shot in June.

Reports indicate the music executive was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony simplemply battery. Zulu was shot in late June along with two others. Unfortunately, 23-year-old Artez Benton did not survive.

A statement from his lawyer Gabe Bnks said Zulu was disappointed in the decision to bring charges against him. He reaffirmed Zulu’s self-defense claim, explaining that he used a gun he was lawfully permitted to carry.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness intervierevealsveal, that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeated stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” read the statement. “In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weahat he was licensed to carry.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chaka Zulu (@uluz3)

Mixed messages for Georgia gun owners

In some ways, the charges send a mixed message about self-defense and lawful gun ownership in the peach state. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp just signed a new gun law in April approving permitless carry.

In addition to self-defense, Georgia has a stand-your-ground law. It’s been more than ten years since the controversial legal theory came to light after the killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. Research shows that Black people who assert a defense based on self-defense or stand their ground are considerably less likely to be found justified.

Willis has made national headlines for her stand against purveyors of the “big lie” and pursuing RICO charges against rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL. But prosecuting a beloved son of Atlanta, who is still recovering from being shot, might cause Willis more issues than she anticipated.

SEE ALSO:

Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

‘Threats To Kill Or Harm Witnesses’ In Young Thug RICO Case Is A Serious Concern, Prosecutors Say


The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myk104.com

Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia

Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
nypressnews.com

Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show

Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
Person
Jaleel White
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Keri Hilson
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Ludacris
fox5atlanta.com

103-year-old celebrates birthday with FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Sophie Lillian Green Carey has a forever song of gratitude in her heart Sunday as she's surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate her 103rd birthday. "Yes, September the 14th, 1919," said Carey. It's a day she knows well. Members at Antioch Baptist Church gave...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tha#Violent Crime#Atlanta Music Executive#California Source
CBS 46

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a fatal hit-and-run collision and located a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone Teams with Commissioner Natalie Hall in Hosting 2022 Trading Up Fair at C.T. Martin Recreation Center on Thursday

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone Teams with Commissioner Natalie Hall in Hosting 2022 Trading Up Fair at C.T. Martin Recreation Center on Thursday. ATLANTA — District 10 Council member Andrea L. Boone will join community partners in hosting the 2022 Trading Up Fair on Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She will be joined by District 4 Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall and broadcaster, entrepreneur, and community advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey. The public is invited to learn more about trade programs offered in their area of interest. This is the first annual trade school fair for metro Atlanta residents. The event will also feature free food, community education, and a welcoming atmosphere.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic

Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

583
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy