5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Eagles
Kirk Cousins dropped to 2-10 in his career on Monday Night Football.
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Homecoming: Falcons WR Drake London Catches First Touchdown Against LA Rams
The Southern California native scored his first touchdown close to where he grew up. And it will be the first of many if the Falcons rookie continues to grow at this pace.
Chargers Say QB Justin Herbert is 'Day-to-Day': The Latest on His Rib Injury Ahead of Week 3 Game vs. Jaguars
Here's an update on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) from Wednesday's practice.
NBC Sports
Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF
The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
'I Handled Business': Rams Rookie Cobie Durant Talks His Coming-Out Party vs. Falcons
Cobie Durant had his name called for the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons and he never looked back.
Jalen Hurts stakes Eagles to 24-7 Halftime Lead on Monday Night Football
The Eagles QB completed his first 11 throws and helped Philadelphia roll up 327 yards of total offense in the first two quarters
