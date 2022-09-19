ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrNnf_0i0v7oDn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4sRB_0i0v7oDn00

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty


Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram to give her followers a little taste of what to expect when they go to see her on tour from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her various outfits from her tour stops. In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing body suits that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. In one look, she donned an all white body suit with matching thigh high boots and in another photo, she rocked a two piece multi colored look that was everything! For both looks she wore her signature blond locs in a high pony tail with tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot. “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour!! next stop DC tonight!! in bio for tickets!! @hologic ” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the stunning photo set below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

If this is what Mary’s serving while on tour we can’t wait to check her out because she just doesn’t miss! Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’

Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashionable#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Stunning#Photo Shoot#Ig#Hologic
People

Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven, 11, Are Twinning in Summer TikTok Dance Video: Watch

Jessica Alba showed off her and daughter Haven's moves in a TikTok dance challenge shared on Instagram Jessica Alba looks more like a big sister than a mom of three! The Honest Company co-founder, 41, twins with daughter Haven Garner, 11, while the duo groove along to a TikTok dance challenge in a throwback video Alba shared on Instagram Tuesday. "From the summer archives 🎞 thx @realadamrose for the dance inspo! 😜👯‍♀️," she captioned the video. Both Alba and Haven wear pink tank tops and white pants as they perform the dance. Alba...
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report

Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday. Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Walk Hand-in-Hand During NYC Outing

Watch: Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum. Zoë Kravitz was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Channing Tatum during a stroll in New York City on Sept. 18. Taking advantage of the sunny day, the Batman actress kept her look cool and casual by wearing a black sleeveless top, brown wide-leg pants and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black ballcap and shades. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike tar sported a blue T-shirt under a black button-down, as well as rust-colored jeans, brown sneakers and sunglasses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Margot Robbie Wows in White at Amsterdam Premiere But Says Making Movies 'Isn't as Glamorous'

"It’s kind of like being on a very creative construction site," Margot Robbie tells PEOPLE on the realities of movie-making while attending the New York City premiere of Amsterdam Margot Robbie is a belle in Chanel once again. For the New York City premiere of Amsterdam on Sunday, the Chanel ambassador shined bright on the red carpet in a strapless dress featuring a ruched overlay bodice and a romantic double-tiered lace skirt from the French atelier. Styled by Kate Young, the two-time Oscar nominee accessorized with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Katie Holmes’ Edgy Bangs Exude "Good Girl Gone Bad" Energy

Katie Holmes is more than the girl next door. The gentle giant is quietly one of the most influential names in the entertainment and beauty industry. When you think of Holmes, you think of “clean girl” makeup choices and casual yet polished hair, but all bets are off when it comes to New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

See Andy Cohen and His 3-Year-Old Son Ben Share an Adorable Conversation About Cher

If we could turn back time, we'd find a way to watch Andy Cohen's new video with his son for the first time all over again. The Watch What Happens Live host shared an Instagram video on Sept. 16 of him and 3-year-old Benjamin discussing Cher after the Bravo producer apparently introduced the toddler to her music. "What did you think?" Andy asked Benjamin, only for him to hilariously respond, "She was singing too loud for me."
MLB
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown & Mariah Carey Recreate Hilarious ‘Honey’ Opening With Twins, 11

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of Millie Bobby Brown for her latest TikTok! The legendary singer, 53, and Stranger Things star, 18, hilariously recreated the opening scene of her 1997 music video for “Honey” with MC’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The comedy bit showed the ladies — and later the twins — reciting the lines between Mariah (known as “Agent M” in the video) and actors John G. Brennan and Eddie Griffin, who kidnapped her in the scripted short.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Margot Robbie pays tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch in a solemn black evening gown as she joins co-stars Christian Bale, Andrea Riseborough and Rami Malek on the red carpet for UK premiere of Amsterdam

Margot Robbie paid tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch with a muted all-black ensemble as she joined her co-stars for the European premiere of David O'Russell's star-studded comedy caper Amsterdam at London's Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square on Wednesday. The actress, displayed her impressive abs in an eye-catching gown...
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy